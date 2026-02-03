‘My bed was shaking’: Kolkata reacts as 5.9-magnitude Myanmar earthquake sends tremors

Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal, as well as in neighbouring Bangladesh, after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar on Tuesday.

The earthquake measured about 5.9 on the Richter scale. Data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed the epicentre was located nearly 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

In several areas of Kolkata, residents stepped out of their homes after fans and other household items began swaying during the tremors. Many took to social media to share their experiences, with several users highlighting how long the shaking lasted.

One user wrote: “Did South Kolkata experience an earthquake twice today?? In the early morning and just now.”

Another wrote: “Earthquake in Kolkata? Did anyone else feel it?”

A third user wrote: “Five minutes ago, my bed was shaking — felt like an earthquake.”

According to the EMSC, this was the third earthquake felt in Myanmar in the past 71 hours. There have been no reports of damage so far.

It was also the second tremor felt in Bangladesh within a span of 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the country, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

The NCS added that the quake occurred at a depth of 150 km.

Experts note that earthquakes occur somewhere in the world roughly every 30 seconds, though most are too weak to be detected.