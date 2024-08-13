Earthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast; this is what the anchor does | Watch

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. The NBA Today show continued without interruption despite the quake. No injuries or major damage have been reported.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Earthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast; this is what the anchor does | Watch
Earthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast; this is what the anchor does | Watch(Video screengrab)

Buildings shook and car alarms blared on Monday afternoon as a 4.6 magnitude earthquake swept through the Los Angeles area in the US. Within the ESPN newsroom, however, the NBA Today show hosted by Malika Andrews continued without a hitch. 

Visuals that have since gone viral show the journalist segueing without a pause from a basketball discussion to an earthquake update as the cameras tilted and trembled. 

"We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles. So we're just going to make sure that our studio lights and everything stays safe. Everything is shaking. Everybody good? Alright thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio is shaking just a little bit…” she recounted before continuing with the broadcast.

Data from the USGS community reporting page indicates that the tremors were felt from greater Los Angeles south to San Diego and east to the Palm Springs desert region. A small number of reports were alsofiled from the southern San Joaquin Valley about 100 miles northwest of LA.

The earthquake struck around 12:20 pm local time and had its centre near the Highland Park neighbourhood. The area is believed to be vulnerable because of its population density and older buildings. An update from the Los Angeles Fire Department however indicated that there were no initial reports about injuries or damage.

Also Read | Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America’s southern California

The tremor caused a pipe to burst at the ornate 1927 Pasadena City Hall building — with TV news helicopters later showing water spilling from an upper floor. The quake was also felt in Anaheim, at the Disneyland located in Orange County. Dishes rattled in the storied Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon, home to many celebrities, and photos on social media showed shampoo bottles and other items littering the floor of a Target store in LA.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 05:49 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsEarthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast; this is what the anchor does | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue