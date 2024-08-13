Earthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast; this is what the anchor does | Watch

Buildings shook and car alarms blared on Monday afternoon as a 4.6 magnitude earthquake swept through the Los Angeles area in the US. Within the ESPN newsroom, however, the NBA Today show hosted by Malika Andrews continued without a hitch.

Visuals that have since gone viral show the journalist segueing without a pause from a basketball discussion to an earthquake update as the cameras tilted and trembled.

"We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles. So we're just going to make sure that our studio lights and everything stays safe. Everything is shaking. Everybody good? Alright thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio is shaking just a little bit…” she recounted before continuing with the broadcast.

Data from the USGS community reporting page indicates that the tremors were felt from greater Los Angeles south to San Diego and east to the Palm Springs desert region. A small number of reports were alsofiled from the southern San Joaquin Valley about 100 miles northwest of LA.

The earthquake struck around 12:20 pm local time and had its centre near the Highland Park neighbourhood. The area is believed to be vulnerable because of its population density and older buildings. An update from the Los Angeles Fire Department however indicated that there were no initial reports about injuries or damage.

The tremor caused a pipe to burst at the ornate 1927 Pasadena City Hall building — with TV news helicopters later showing water spilling from an upper floor. The quake was also felt in Anaheim, at the Disneyland located in Orange County. Dishes rattled in the storied Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon, home to many celebrities, and photos on social media showed shampoo bottles and other items littering the floor of a Target store in LA.