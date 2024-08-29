Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Earthquake today: Afghanistan hit by 5.7 magnitude quake

Earthquake today: Afghanistan hit by 5.7 magnitude quake

Livemint

Earthquake today: Afghanistan hit by 5.7 magnitude quake

Afghanistan has been hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Ritcher Scale. (Representative Image)

Earthquake today: Afghanistan has been hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Ritcher Scale at 11.26 am on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 6:35 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East and at a depth of 130 kilometers.

In a post on X, National Center for Seismology said, “EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/08/2024 06:35:16 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.17 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

(With inputs from ANI)

