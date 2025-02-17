Earthquake today: Delhi-NCR received strong tremors early Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the national capital.

Strong tremors at 5:36 am prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic, many shared CCTV footage capturing Delhi-NCR earthquake today.

Earthquake today in Delhi, NCR: details here Delhi NCR earthquake was measured 4 on the Richter scale, the National Centre of Seismology said on X. According to the agency, the earthquake epicentre was 5 km deep in New Delhi.

Here are the all details about Delhi earthquake today, including earthquake in delhi today timing, location, coordinates, depth, etc.

Date & Time: 17th February 2025, 05:36:55 IST

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Coordinates: Latitude 28.59° N, Longitude 77.16° E

Depth: 5 km

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad The tremors, lasting only a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, triggering panic among residents. Many people quickly evacuated their homes as a safety measure. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Many residents exited their homes as a precaution. Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties.

Earthquake today: Social media posts on earthquake Political leaders in Delhi also took to X to confirm the earthquake today. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga posted, "Earthquake?", while Congress leader Alka Lamba shared a similar message.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi also reacted to New Delhi earthquake and urged people to follow guidelines and prayed for their safety.

One user posted on X- Just look at the blast and the wave – it was something else. Still processing it. My home CCTV footage. #earthquake #Delhi"

Earthquake today: Delhi Police shares emergency helpline To assist people affected by earthquake today, Delhi Police urged them to dial police helpline ‘112’ for any emergency help.