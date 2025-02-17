Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

Earthquake today in Delhi: Delhi, NCR woke up to massive tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit at national capital at 05:36 am. Delhi Police has urged people to reach out for help on emergency helpline number

Livemint
Updated17 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM IST
New Delhi earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad on Monday

Earthquake today: Delhi-NCR received strong tremors early Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the national capital.

Strong tremors at 5:36 am prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic, many shared CCTV footage capturing Delhi-NCR earthquake today.

Earthquake today in Delhi, NCR: details here

Delhi NCR earthquake was measured 4 on the Richter scale, the National Centre of Seismology said on X. According to the agency, the earthquake epicentre was 5 km deep in New Delhi.

Here are the all details about Delhi earthquake today, including earthquake in delhi today timing, location, coordinates, depth, etc.

Date & Time: 17th February 2025, 05:36:55 IST

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Coordinates: Latitude 28.59° N, Longitude 77.16° E

Depth: 5 km

Delhi-NCR earthquake today: NCS confirmed earthquake in Delhi on Monday
New Delhi earthquake today map
Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad

The tremors, lasting only a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, triggering panic among residents. Many people quickly evacuated their homes as a safety measure. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Many residents exited their homes as a precaution. Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties.

Earthquake today: Social media posts on earthquake

Political leaders in Delhi also took to X to confirm the earthquake today. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga posted, "Earthquake?", while Congress leader Alka Lamba shared a similar message.

Earthquake today: Political leaders react
Earthquake today: Political leaders react to earthquake in Delhi
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi also reacted to New Delhi earthquake and urged people to follow guidelines and prayed for their safety.

Delhi earthquake today
One user posted on X- Just look at the blast and the wave – it was something else. Still processing it. My home CCTV footage. #earthquake #Delhi"

Earthquake today: Delhi Police shares emergency helpline

To assist people affected by earthquake today, Delhi Police urged them to dial police helpline ‘112’ for any emergency help.

“We hope you all are safe, Delhi ! For any emergency help #Dial112 ,” read a post by Delhi Police on X.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM IST
