Easter 2025: From Vatican City to Ukraine; here’s how Christians celebrated resurrection of Jesus Christ

Pope Francis made a heartwarming return to public life on Easter Sunday, appearing in St. Peter’s Square to bless a massive crowd and surprise them with a joyful ride in his open popemobile, as reported by Associated Press. The crowd exclaimed in cheers—shouting “Viva il Papa!” and “Bravo!”—as the 88-year-old pontiff, who recently survived a serious battle with double pneumonia, made several laps around the piazza and along the main avenue.

Easter celebrations unfolded around the world as Christians marked the occasion with great enthusiasm.

Take a look at some of the vibrant moments:

Children light candles during a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Holy Ascension Church in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission, attend the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

An elderly woman prepares her Easter baskets to be blessed during celebration of the Orthodox Easter in Krasne village, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Christians attend an Easter Mass at the St. John's Cathedral, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A family help their daughter to light a candle during the celebration of Orthodox Easter at St. John Theologian Church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

A reveler wearing decorated hats and costumes hold her dog as she participates in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A woman and her child walks out as other believers lineup to attend an Easter celebration with Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, April 20, 2025, while the Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen guard an area near. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

This photo taken and handout on April 20, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at the main balcony of St Peter's basilica during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Easter celebrations, in The Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

Although Pope Francis did not preside over the Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square, he entrusted the duty to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of the basilica. Following the Mass, however, Francis appeared on the loggia balcony above the basilica’s entrance, where he spent over 20 minutes delivering the apostolic blessing in Latin.

An estimated 35,000 people gathered in the square, according to the Vatican, bursting into applause as a military band played the Holy See’s anthem.

Easter, the most joyful and significant celebration in the Christian calendar, honors the resurrection of Jesus after his crucifixion. This year, both Catholics and Orthodox Christians observed Easter on the same day, marked notably by Russia’s announcement of a temporary Easter truce in its war with Ukraine.