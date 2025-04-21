Easter 2025: From Vatican City to Ukraine; here’s how Christians celebrated resurrection of Jesus Christ

Pope Francis made a heartwarming return to public life on Easter Sunday, appearing in St. Peter’s Square to bless a massive crowd and surprise them with a joyful ride in his open popemobile, as reported by Associated Press. The crowd exclaimed in cheers—shouting “Viva il Papa!” and “Bravo!”—as the 88-year-old pontiff, who recently survived a serious battle with double pneumonia, made several laps around the piazza and along the main avenue.
Easter celebrations unfolded around the world as Christians marked the occasion with great enthusiasm.
Although Pope Francis did not preside over the Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square, he entrusted the duty to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of the basilica. Following the Mass, however, Francis appeared on the loggia balcony above the basilica’s entrance, where he spent over 20 minutes delivering the apostolic blessing in Latin.
An estimated 35,000 people gathered in the square, according to the Vatican, bursting into applause as a military band played the Holy See’s anthem.
Also Read: Pope Francis meets US Vice President JD Vance for a ‘few minutes’ on Easter Sunday at Vatican
Easter, the most joyful and significant celebration in the Christian calendar, honors the resurrection of Jesus after his crucifixion. This year, both Catholics and Orthodox Christians observed Easter on the same day, marked notably by Russia’s announcement of a temporary Easter truce in its war with Ukraine.
(With inputs from AP)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.