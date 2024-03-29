Easter Sunday 2024: Here's how to celebrate with your family

Christians worldwide will be celebrating the Easter festival on Sunday, 31 March, which marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion. Easter Sunday is also called Resurrection Day. Christians worldwide celebrate Easter as a joyful occasion, symbolising the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecies and the revelation of God’s plan for humanity's salvation. Easter falls one day after Good Friday. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Good Friday marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The PM on the X platfrom wrote, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

According to Christianity, Jesus' death atoned for humanity's sins, and his resurrection offers believers hope for their resurrection.

During Easter, families gather for feasts, and churches hold special services. The tradition of Easter eggs, widely observed during this season, symbolises rebirth and new life.

Here's how you can celebrate Easter with your family

Take your kids on an Easter Egg hunt event.

Read the Easter story with your children. You can also tell your children about how Easter is celebrated in other countries.

Atten Church service events to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

Take an opportunity by taking your children to a homeless shelter and feeding the poor.

You can also start a healthy art competition by creating paper flowers, easter eggs, and Easter bunny with your children.

Take a hike on Sunday with your family and explore nature on Easter Sunday.

Create an Egg tree-like in European culture.

Enjoy with your relatives by organising an Easter tea party.

