Easter Sunday 2024: Here's how to celebrate with your family

Christians worldwide will be celebrating the Easter festival on Sunday, 31 March, which marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion. Easter Sunday is also called Resurrection Day. Christians worldwide celebrate Easter as a joyful occasion, symbolising the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecies and the revelation of God’s plan for humanity's salvation. Easter falls one day after Good Friday. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Good Friday marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The PM on the X platfrom wrote, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

