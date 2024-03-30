Easter Sunday 2024: Easter, the Christian festival celebrates the triumph of life over death. It is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter, Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. The Christian festival celebrates the triumph of life over death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, which includes his crucifixion, burial, and subsequent resurrection.

Typically observed on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox, Easter 2024 will be celebrated on March 31 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People exchange gifts with family and friends as a way to celebrate the happy festival of Easter.

Also read: How to celebrate Easter with your family Here are some thoughtful wishes that you can share with your friends and family to greet them on Easter this year: Easter is a time to give thanks for the new life given through Christ's resurrection. It also is a good time to ask God's blessing for you, for all you give and all you do. With gratitude and prayers.

May the Resurrection of our Savior be a constant reminder of His love and promise of eternal life.

May the risen Christ fill your heart with joy, bring you new hope, and bless you with peace. Amen. Happy Easter! Also read: Forgot to grab an Easter gift? Check last-minute gift ideas here Wishing you a blessed Easter! Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.

Easter Greetings! May your Easter celebration fill your hearts with happiness and your home with love and laughter.

Wishing you a happy day doing happy things with people who bring you happiness. Happy Easter! Also read: 5 delicious recipes to prepare for family and friends this Easter The miracle of easter is not just in the eggs, bunnies and candy. It's in our hearts - A reminder of God's love for us.

Easter brings a new season to bloom where you are planted. Our actions and our decisions today will shape the way we will be living in the future. Images to share with your friends and family

