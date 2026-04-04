Easter Sunday 2026: 700+ Wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate hope and new beginnings
Easter Sunday, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here’s everything you need to know about its meaning, along with 600+ wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones.
Easter Sunday 2026: Easter Sunday, one of the most important festivals in Christianity, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolising hope, renewal and the triumph of life over death. Celebrated with joy across the world, the day brings together faith, family and tradition.
In 2026, Easter falls after the observance of Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday—each marking key events leading up to the resurrection.
Easter is considered the cornerstone of Christian belief. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, signifying victory over death and the promise of eternal life.
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The date of Easter changes every year and is determined by the lunar calendar. It is observed on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox, typically falling between late March and April.
For many, Easter is both a spiritual and cultural celebration. While churches hold special services, families often come together for meals, gatherings and festive traditions such as Easter egg hunts, which symbolise new life and rebirth.
When is Easter this year, 2026?
This year, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. In 2026, Easter is on Sunday, April 5.
Wishes To Share With Family And Loved Ones
Easter is widely seen as a time to share joy and positivity with loved ones. Here are some messages you can send to family and friends:
Wishing you a joyful Easter filled with hope, love and peace
May this Easter bring new beginnings and happiness into your life
May your heart be filled with gratitude and your home with joy
Wishing you and your family a blessed and meaningful Easter
May the spirit of Easter renew your faith and bring you peace
May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed faith, happiness, and a heart full of gratitude.
May this Easter be a testimony to God’s love and glory.
Wishing you a joyful Easter filled with love and hope.
May your Easter be full of happiness and bright moments.
Sending you warm Easter blessings and smiles.
Hope your Easter is peaceful and full of joy.
Wishing you a basket full of love this Easter.
May this Easter bring positivity into your life.
Happy Easter! May your day be full of sunshine.
Wishing you a cheerful and blessed Easter.
May your Easter be as sweet as chocolate treats.
Sending you happiness this beautiful Easter day.
Wishing you love, laughter, and endless joy this Easter.
May the spirit of Easter fill your heart with peace.
Happy Easter! May your life bloom like spring flowers.
Wishing you a bright and colorful Easter celebration.
May your Easter be filled with beautiful surprises.
Sending you lots of love and Easter cheer.
Wishing you a season full of hope and happiness.
May your Easter bring new dreams and fresh starts.
Happy Easter! Enjoy every moment with loved ones.
Wishing you a day full of smiles and blessings.
May your Easter be joyful and full of sweet memories.
Wishing you peace, love, and happiness this Easter.
Sending warm wishes for a lovely Easter day.
May this Easter brighten your heart and home.
Happy Easter! May happiness stay with you always.
Wishing you a delightful and blessed Easter Sunday.
May your Easter be filled with love and laughter.
Sending you Easter joy and positive vibes.
Wishing you a beautiful and meaningful Easter.
Happy Easter! May your life be filled with endless blessings.
Happy Easter! May your day be full of smiles and cheer.
Sending you hugs, love, and Easter wishes.
May this Easter inspire new hope in your life.
Wishing you endless blessings this Easter season.
Have a wonderful Easter filled with love and joy.
Happy Easter! May your heart bloom with happiness.
May this special day bring you closer to your loved ones.
Wishing you a joyful Easter and a beautiful spring.
May your life be filled with happiness this Easter and always.
Have a delightful Easter celebration!
Happy Easter! May your days be filled with sunshine and smiles.
Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Easter.
May this Easter bring new beginnings and fresh hope.
Sending you warm wishes for a happy Easter.
May your heart be light and your spirit bright this Easter.
Happy Easter! Enjoy the beauty of the season.
Wishing you a basket full of happiness and joy.
May your Easter be filled with love and laughter.
Sending blessings and happiness your way this Easter.
Have a cheerful and colorful Easter!
Happy Easter! May your life be full of blessings and joy.
Wishing you a day filled with love, peace, and happiness.
May this Easter bring positivity and happiness into your life.
Sending you lots of Easter cheer and good wishes.
May your home be filled with love this Easter.
Wishing you happiness that blooms all year round.
Happy Easter! Celebrate this day with joy and gratitude.
May your Easter be as sweet as chocolate eggs.
Wishing you love, joy, and peace this Easter.
Have a blessed and beautiful Easter! 🌸🐰
Wishing you a joyful Easter filled with love and laughter.
May this Easter bring happiness and new hope into your life.
Happy Easter! May your heart be light and your days bright.
Sending you warm wishes for a cheerful Easter celebration.
May your Easter be filled with blessings and joy.
Have a beautiful Easter full of sweet moments.
Wishing you peace and happiness this Easter season.
Happy Easter! May your home be filled with love.
May this Easter bring you endless smiles.
Wishing you a bright and sunny Easter day.
May your Easter be as wonderful as spring itself.
Sending love and blessings your way this Easter.
Happy Easter! Enjoy every moment of this special day.
Wishing you a day full of joy and gratitude.
May your Easter be filled with warmth and happiness.
Have a blessed Easter surrounded by loved ones.
Wishing you a cheerful and colorful Easter.
Happy Easter! May your dreams blossom this season.
May your heart be filled with peace this Easter.
Sending you smiles and sunshine this Easter.
Wishing you a joyful Easter and a fresh new start.
May your Easter be full of love and sweet surprises.
Happy Easter! Celebrate life and its blessings.
Wishing you happiness that lasts all year long.
May your Easter be bright and full of joy.
Sending warm hugs and Easter wishes to you.
Have a peaceful and joyful Easter celebration.
Happy Easter! May your days be filled with light.
Wishing you love, laughter, and happiness this Easter.
May this Easter bring you closer to your dreams.
Have a joyful Easter filled with happiness and cheer.
Wishing you a season of renewal and hope.
Happy Easter! May your life bloom with positivity.
Sending you heartfelt Easter wishes and blessings.
May your Easter be filled with love and laughter.
Wishing you a happy and peaceful Easter day.
Happy Easter! May your home be full of joy.
May this Easter bring happiness to your heart.
Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Easter.
Sending you joy and love this Easter season.
Happy Easter! May your life be filled with blessings.
Wishing you a cheerful and happy Easter.
May your Easter be full of smiles and sunshine.
Sending you happiness and Easter cheer.
Happy Easter! May your heart be full of joy.
Wishing you a lovely Easter with your loved ones.
May your Easter be as sweet as chocolate treats.
Sending you love, peace, and Easter blessings.
Happy Easter! Enjoy the beauty of the season.
Wishing you a bright and joyful Easter celebration!
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More
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Anjali Thakur
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.
Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.
Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.