‘Eating cats’: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential debate starts meme fest on social media

A meme war erupted on social media after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate ended. Netizens reacted to Donald Trump's bizarre comments related to ‘eating cats’ and ‘execution after birth’. Meanwhile, several users called the debate biased towards Harris.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Social media erupted with hilarious reactions after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate.
Social media erupted with hilarious reactions after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate.(REUTERS)

The US Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump might have ended but the internet can't get over with the amusing remarks made during the heated argument between the two. Social media was flooded with memes and reactions to former US president Donald Trump's conspiracy that migrants were “eating dogs and cats” in Ohio. Several other memes focused on Kamala Harris's bemused and sceptical facial expressions during the debate.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris social media reactions

"THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS," trended on social media platform X after thousands of users reacted to Donald Trump's remark on immigrants, reported Reuters.

The debate also sparked a meme war on social media which also included a range of AI-generated memes related to cats and dogs. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Eating cats’: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential debate starts meme fest on social media

