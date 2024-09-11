A meme war erupted on social media after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate ended. Netizens reacted to Donald Trump's bizarre comments related to ‘eating cats’ and ‘execution after birth’. Meanwhile, several users called the debate biased towards Harris.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The US Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump might have ended but the internet can't get over with the amusing remarks made during the heated argument between the two. Social media was flooded with memes and reactions to former US president Donald Trump's conspiracy that migrants were “eating dogs and cats" in Ohio. Several other memes focused on Kamala Harris's bemused and sceptical facial expressions during the debate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris social media reactions
"THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS," trended on social media platform X after thousands of users reacted to Donald Trump's remark on immigrants, reported Reuters.
The debate also sparked a meme war on social media which also included a range of AI-generated memes related to cats and dogs.