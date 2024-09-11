Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Eating cats’: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential debate starts meme fest on social media

‘Eating cats’: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential debate starts meme fest on social media

Livemint

A meme war erupted on social media after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate ended. Netizens reacted to Donald Trump's bizarre comments related to ‘eating cats’ and ‘execution after birth’. Meanwhile, several users called the debate biased towards Harris.

Social media erupted with hilarious reactions after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate.

The US Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump might have ended but the internet can't get over with the amusing remarks made during the heated argument between the two. Social media was flooded with memes and reactions to former US president Donald Trump's conspiracy that migrants were “eating dogs and cats" in Ohio. Several other memes focused on Kamala Harris's bemused and sceptical facial expressions during the debate.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris social media reactions

"THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS," trended on social media platform X after thousands of users reacted to Donald Trump's remark on immigrants, reported Reuters.

The debate also sparked a meme war on social media which also included a range of AI-generated memes related to cats and dogs.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.