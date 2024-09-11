The US Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump might have ended but the internet can't get over with the amusing remarks made during the heated argument between the two. Social media was flooded with memes and reactions to former US president Donald Trump's conspiracy that migrants were “eating dogs and cats" in Ohio. Several other memes focused on Kamala Harris's bemused and sceptical facial expressions during the debate.

