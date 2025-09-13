Eating healthy? Hidden Cancer risks in your diet that no one warned you about

There’s no question that cancer is one of the biggest health challenges to our generation and there are risk factors such as genetic background and environment, but now lifestyle choices have been shown to be significant contributors to an individual’s overall lifetime risk of cancer. There is growing scientific evidence that the foods we eat, whether we are physically active and what we weigh all play a role in our risk of developing cancer. Some foods, physical inactivity, obesity, substance abuse and poor sleep have all been observed to be related risk factors. A significant portion of the cancer burden can be prevented through the knowledge of lifestyle-related risk factors and by implementing preventive strategies.

Diet and cancer Diet is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors for cancer. Studies indicate that diets high in processed foods, especially refined sugars and carbohydrates, lead to an elevated cancer risk, says Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi. “A high glycemic, sugar-heavy diet leads to upregulation of insulin and insulin-dependent growth factors in the body. For example, the hormones in question are known to cause abnormal changes in cells and to increase the risk of cancer,” says Malhotra.

High consumption of processed foods also adds insulin resistance to the mix, a condition that is related not only to diabetes and other chronic diseases but also has been shown to undermine immunity, leaving the body even more susceptible to cancer. General foods, diets and exposure factors that are strongly related to cancers like breast, endometrial and liver cancers include processed meats, low fiber food(s) diet(s), absence of antioxidants in the diet and frequent consumption of fast foods, says Dr Malhotra.

However, some legitimized substance abuses in dietary style, like alcohol and tobacco, are strongly associated with GI cancers of the throat and mouth, upper GI tract (esophagus) and upper respiratory tract.

Protective foods and healthy choices The good news is that your diet can also be preventative. Whole foods with natural occurring nutrients have an anticancer effect. Opting for unrefined carbs such as millets (-like ragi ) as opposed to sugar and refined carbs can balance insulin levels and help prevent cancer.

A high fiber diet including whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables promotes digestion while reducing the risk for GI cancer. And a “coloured plate” that is full of green vegetables, intensely coloured fruits and a variety of plant foods provides vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants we need. These antioxidants can counteract free radicals in the body and prevent them from causing damage that could otherwise develop into cancer.

Cancer risk and lifestyle factors we can change are Non-dietary lifestyle choices also contribute to cancer risk. Illicit drug abuse is still one of the most relevant modifiable risk factors. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco and alcohol abuse are responsible for a significant increase in the number of cases of lung cancer and cancers of the mouth, throat and esophagus, Stomach and other parts of the upper digestive system.

Yet another, significant lifestyle factor is lack of physical activity. Prolonged sitting, when combined with excess calorie intake, has been shown to be a known risk factor for several cancers. Obese: High body mass index (BMI) and obesity have only recently been identified as causes of cancer of the breast, endometrium, colon and other organs.

The dynamics of exercise, sleep and stress Beyond fitness, physical activity is an important part of cancer prevention. Regular physical activity maintains in check body weight, increases the sensitivity of tissues to insulin and naturally contributes to the hormonal balance – all these reduce cancer development. Workouts are also conducive to better quality sleep and lessened stress, says Malhotra.

“Elevated stress, low sleep and inactivity are interrelated risks. Persistent stress and abnormal sleep patterns can affect hormonal equilibrium, destroy the immune system and create obesity – further raising cancer risks,” adds the expert. Conversely, being at a healthy weight, taking regular exercise and using stress relief methods all contribute to wellbeing as well as giving long-term protection against cancer.

Prevention Preventing cancer is not just one change, but it’s a lifestyle. Key is lowering processed foods, sugar-based diets and processed meats into your system while adding fiber, antioxidants and unprocessed whole foods. Equally as important is to not smoke, not consume alcohol, include physical exercise into the daily regimen of life and guaranteeing both a good quantity and quality sleep and stress management. You can dramatically reduce your risk for cancer by managing a healthy body weight and following a lifestyle of mindful eating and thinking.

"It's very clear, this link between food and lifestyle, movement and your cancer risk,” says the Dr. Processed food, sugar, no exercise, obesity and alcohol/drug abuse- All of these set up an internal terrain that is conducive to cancer. On the other hand, a healthy diet, physical activity and relaxation habits are defense mechanisms for the body. It’s ultimately up to us to embrace habits that promote health and lower the risk of developing cancer down the road.