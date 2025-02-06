Ed Sheeran jams with AR Rahman during Chennai concert; netizens say, ‘wildest dream’ | Watch video

In a thrilling moment for fans, Ed Sheeran and music legend AR Rahman joined forces during Sheeran's concert in Chennai, performing a captivating mashup of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi.' 

Livemint
Updated6 Feb 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Ed Sheeran jams with A R Rahman during the Chennai concert. (Photo: X)

Music maestro A.R. Rahman made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran’s concert tonight, thrilling fans by jamming with the British singer on a mashup of ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Urvashi Urvashi.’

Watch the video here:

The crowd erupted in excitement when Sheeran announced Rahman’s name. The double Oscar-winning artist performed the Tamil version of his iconic track “Urvashi Urvashi,” with Sheeran adding lines from his global hit ‘Shape of You’ at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran gets head massage in India’s Chennai, netizens say, ‘will come with more hit songs’ | Watch viral video

In a post on X, UKinChennai wrote, “When the Shape of You meets the Sound of ARR! ✨ Ed Sheeran and @arrahman set Chennai on fire with an unforgettable performance. Music truly knows no borders!”

Netizens react

"Just overhead this girl explain in detail ed sheeran's discography to her father at 6am in the bus stop and her dad was asking all these adorable questions. Girl dads are some of the most adorable people in the planet," a user noted.

"Very glad to see Ed Sheeran knocked the door of ARR for Chennai special guest portion. Well done, duo !! 👏👍🏻👏," wrote anoteher user.

At the Chennai show, the singer was joined by Jonita Gandhi on stage.

“Not even in my wildest dreams i thought Ed Sheeran would be singing Urvashi Urvashi with Thalaivar 💯😭,” added a user.

He will conclude his tour, organised by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.

Sheeran also shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing his love ballad “Perfect” with the students of Rahman's KM College of Music & Technology.

"Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang) (sic)" the singer captioned the clip.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran’s BTS video from Netflix movie That Christmas goes viral; netizens ‘can’t stop listening’

Previously, a fan club of the singer-songwriter shared a video of him getting a head massage in Chennai.

"Ed getting a head massage in Chennai," the caption read. In the clip, Sheeran can be jokingly heard saying “this is abuse”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Business NewsNewsTrendsEd Sheeran jams with AR Rahman during Chennai concert; netizens say, ‘wildest dream’ | Watch video
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 08:53 AM IST
