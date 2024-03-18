Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai was a resounding success, but it wasn't just the British singer-songwriter's electrifying performance that caught the attention of social media users. A quirky sight at the event – a concertgoer wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back – sparked a flurry of reactions online.

According to X user Shweta Kukreja, who shared the post, the QR code directed curious scanners to the individual's Tinder profile. The message above the code, "For single people only," left little doubt about the person's intent, sparking amusement and admiration for their creative approach to finding a date. "Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the QR code opens his Tinder profile)," Kukreja captioned her post, which quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from amused netizens.

While the QR code stunt stole some of the limelight, Sheeran's performance was undoubtedly the main attraction. The Grammy-winning artist serenaded the crowd with his chart-topping hits and even ventured into new territory by crooning the Punjabi number "Lover" alongside Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The concert marked Sheeran’s second visit to India, following his debut performance in the country in 2017. The overwhelming response from fans underscored the nation’s enduring love for the singer-songwriter’s music and his ability to transcend cultural boundaries.

As the dust settles on the highly anticipated event, the QR code Tinder stunt has emerged as a lighthearted and ingenious anecdote, adding to the already memorable experience for concertgoers and social media users alike.

