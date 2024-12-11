Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: Global pop star Ed Sheeran's India tour in 2025 is highly awaited by fans. After his sold-out Mumbai concert in March this year, the singer is all set for '+-=÷x' tour in six Indian cities including Delhi.

When and where to book Ed Sheeran India tour tickets? The concert tickets will be LIVE for the public on sale from today December 11 from 4 pm on BookMyShow while the pre-sales for HSBC carholders was live from December 9-December 11.

Ed Sheeran India concert 2025 dates The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Ed Sheeran's tour 2025 venue: January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune

February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai

February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong