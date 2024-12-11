Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: Global pop star Ed Sheeran's India tour in 2025 is highly awaited by fans. After his sold-out Mumbai concert in March this year, the singer is all set for '+-=÷x' tour in six Indian cities including Delhi.
The concert tickets will be LIVE for the public on sale from today December 11 from 4 pm on BookMyShow while the pre-sales for HSBC carholders was live from December 9-December 11.
The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.
January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune
February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai
February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru
February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong
February 15: Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi NCR
