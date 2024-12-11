Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: Global pop star Ed Sheeran's India tour in 2025 is highly awaited by fans. After his sold-out Mumbai concert in March this year, the singer is all set for '+-=÷x' tour in six Indian cities including Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to book Ed Sheeran India tour tickets? The concert tickets will be LIVE for the public on sale from today December 11 from 4 pm on BookMyShow while the pre-sales for HSBC carholders was live from December 9-December 11.

Ed Sheeran India concert 2025 dates The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ed Sheeran's tour 2025 venue: January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune

February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong