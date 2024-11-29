BREAKING NEWS

Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! Check cities, ticket sale dates, other details here

Ed Sheeran's tour is finally coming to India, with concerts scheduled in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. HSBC Cardholders can access exclusive pre-sale tickets from December 9 to 11, while general sales start on December 11 at 4 PM.

