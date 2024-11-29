Hello User
Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! Check cities, ticket sale dates, other details here
BREAKING NEWS

Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! Check cities, ticket sale dates, other details here

Livemint

Ed Sheeran's tour is finally coming to India, with concerts scheduled in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. HSBC Cardholders can access exclusive pre-sale tickets from December 9 to 11, while general sales start on December 11 at 4 PM.

Mint Image

The wait is over! Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! 😍

Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR! 🎤🎸

HSBC Cardholders: Enjoy exclusive pre-sale from 9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM

General Sale begins on 11th Dec at 4 PM – Don’t miss out!

