Ed Sheeran's tour is finally coming to India, with concerts scheduled in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. HSBC Cardholders can access exclusive pre-sale tickets from December 9 to 11, while general sales start on December 11 at 4 PM.
The wait is over! Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India! 😍
Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR! 🎤🎸
HSBC Cardholders: Enjoy exclusive pre-sale from 9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM
General Sale begins on 11th Dec at 4 PM – Don’t miss out!