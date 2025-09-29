Ed Sheeran opens up about losing 20 kg, says he’s 'in the best shape of his life'

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed that he has lost 20 kg and is now in the best shape of his life. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Small Stage series, the 'Sapphire' singer opened up about his weight loss journey.

The 34-year-old said, "I'd put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I'm going to hit the gym hard, try and lose a stone.'”

He added, "As I was doing that, I thought, 'I'm going to see how far I can take this.'”

Sheeran admitted that his original goal was to achieve six-pack abs, though the process has been challenging. “I've never actually had a six-pack in my life, and I was like, 'I'm going to see if I can do it.' I keep messing up, because I keep being out somewhere and thinking, 'I'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know. But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life.”

The singer also shared that after quitting smoking in 2019, running became a key part of his routine, as he is not particularly fond of gyms. "I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s**t that I needed to clear out. There's nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out," he said.

Talking about his diet, Sheeran revealed that nutrition plays a vital role in his fitness. He admitted that he used to binge eat and frequently ate out, but has now switched to fresh, balanced, and nutritious home-cooked meals.