Ed Sheeran or Edwinder Singh? Netizens rename British singer as he confesses his love for Bollywood, Tollywood movies

‘I love it’: British singer Ed Sheeran, who was recently in India for his latest album ‘Play’, shared that he watches loads of Bollywood and Tollywood (Telugu cinema) movies.

“I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies. No one makes movies like that. I love it,” the Sapphire singer said.

This golden comment was discovered by a Redditor on Ed's post appreciating Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who is said he discovered after watching Aashiqui 2.

“I first became aware of Arijit Singh music when i watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie,” Ed wrote in a post.

Ed Sheeran was replying to a social media user who was surprised to learn that the British singer has watched Shraddha Kapoor's debut movie. “Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqui 2,” the user had said.

Netizens, who were already convinced that he must get an Aadhar card for how Indian he was, renamed the British singer to “Edwinder Singh”. Social media users also tried other Indian names that might have suited his Indian identity, including Ed Sharma, Ed Shreeram and more.

Several users also appreciated his love for India and said, “Ed just loves India. He really has a lot of fun here.”

“Idk about others, but Ed actually loves India and its culture,” said another user.

A user highlighted that his love for India and Indian movies is “genuine enough,” because “He knows the difference between Bollywood and Tollywood, rather calling it Bollywood in total.”

“Bro was already harassed by Indian police, nothing makes him more Indian IMO,” quipped a user.

Ed ran into trouble in Bengaluru while performing a concert on a sidewalk in the city in February.