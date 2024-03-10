Earlier, Prateek Kuhad took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Excited to join @teddysphotos -=/ x 2024 Tour! See you soon Mumbai."

All you need to know about the Sheeran's performance in India.

Tickets

Tickets are available exclusively through www.bookmyshow.com. General admission tickets are priced at ₹9,500.

For those looking for a premium experience, the South Deck ticket priced at ₹16,000 offers exclusive amenities such as dedicated lavatories, a designated Food & Beverage zone, an elevated viewing deck, and a dedicated entry lane.

This visit marks Sheeran's comeback to Mumbai after a successful Divide Tour in 2017, six years later.

Ed Sheeran's concert entry timing

The concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16th. Entry regulations state that individuals aged 5 and above are permitted to enter, with minors under 18 requiring adult supervision.

Access will be granted following a thorough security screening and via designated entrances only. Re-entry is not allowed. The concert will commence at 3 pm with a performance by Prateek Kuhad, followed by special guest Calum Scott. Ed Sheeran is scheduled to begin his performance at 7:15 pm.

While outside food and drinks are prohibited, the venue will offer a variety of dining choices. Handbags are not allowed inside the venue. It's recommended to use small wallets or sling bags to minimize inconvenience and ensure a hands-free experience.

Meanwhile, in the current year alone, Sheeran unveiled two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Both albums, released in May and September respectively, received high praise from critics. Collaborating with The National's Aaron Dessner on both LPs, Sheeran's two-hour - = / x Tour will feature tracks from all his albums since 2011, including "Plus," “Multiply" (2014), "Divide" (2017), “Equals" (2021), and the latest “Subtract." Additionally, the setlist will incorporate a song from his 2019 "No. 6 Collaborations Project" ("Blow").

Sheeran's initial performance in India occurred in 2015. Despite sustaining an injury, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex in November 2017.

During his previous visits, he was seen socializing with Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, Malaika Arora, and others at filmmaker Farah Khan's residence, where a highly publicized event was hosted in honour of the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker.

