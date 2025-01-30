Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to Pune, Maharashtra, on January 30. The India leg of Ed Sheeran tour will kick off in Pune and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. An extra show has been added to the four-time Grammy award winner's The Mathematics Tour in Bengaluru (on February 8 and February 9).

Ed Sheeran Pune Concert: From timings to tickets, here's all you need to know

Venue of Ed Sheeran Pune Concert Ed Sheeran Pune Concert will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at Yash Lawns, Bibwewadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

Timings The gates of the venue will open at 4 pm and the event is expected to start at 6.15 pm on January 30, Thursday.

Ed Sheeran Pune Concert Tickets The ticket limit for the Ed Sheeran Pune Concert is six. Tickets are still available on BookMyShow. The tickets' price starts from Rs. 5,500 and goes up to 26,000 for the lounge.

General sale of Ed Sheeran Pune Concert tickets began at 4 PM on December 11. HSBC cardholders enjoyed exclusive pre-sale from "9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM".

One can book Ed Sheeran Pune Concert tickets on BookMyShow or Paytm Insider app or website.

Ed Sheeran Pune Concert performances and songs Ed Sheeran Pune Concert Tickets is expected to have a mix of Indie, Rock, Pop, International and Romantic songs by the pop-star.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business (Live Events), BookMyShow, which is organising The Mathematics Tour in India, said Sheeran's setlist in India will include iconic tracks from his decade-spanning career such as 'Shape of You', 'Thinking Out Loud', 'Perfect', 'Shivers' and 'Castle on the Hill', alongside tracks from his latest chart-topping album.

BookMyShow is organising Ed's Sheeran tour with AEG Presents Asia, a live entertainment company that has presented uber popular pop stars like Taylor Swift and the K-Pop phenomenon Blackpink in recent times, news agency PTI reported.