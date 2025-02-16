Ed Sheeran, who wrapped up his India tour on February 15, recently teased fans by revealing the title of his upcoming album on Instagram.

The album title was revealed when the singer responded to a post on the @memezar page, which shared a photo mentioning a fan's comment: "Ed Sheeran recently changed his profile picture, guys! What math is he gonna do next?" The page captioned the post saying, "Can't wait for Quadratic Formula."

Responding to the post, Sheeran wrote: “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school Play coming soon though.”