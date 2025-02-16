Ed Sheeran reveals next ’Play’ amid India tour, says ‘he never finished high school’; netizens react

  • Ed Sheeran who concluded his India tour on February 15 and teased fans with the title of his upcoming album on Instagram. 

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Published16 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Ed Sheeran reveals next ’Play’ amid India tour

Ed Sheeran, who wrapped up his India tour on February 15, recently teased fans by revealing the title of his upcoming album on Instagram. 

The album title was revealed when the singer responded to a post on the @memezar page, which shared a photo mentioning a fan's comment: "Ed Sheeran recently changed his profile picture, guys! What math is he gonna do next?" The page captioned the post saying, "Can't wait for Quadratic Formula."

Responding to the post, Sheeran wrote: “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school Play coming soon though.”

Ed Sheeran new album title
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
