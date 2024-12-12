Ed Sheeran Shillong tickets: Music fans had barely healed from the wounds of missing out on Coldplay concert tickets in November, and they had to face the same situation again. This time, for Ed Sheeran's India tour, which will come to Shillong and other major cities in 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans have been disappointed after they failed to grab tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert in Shillong. While several netizens took to X to check if anyone was reselling tickets, some simply lashed out at Book My Show, the official ticket partners for the Ed Sheeran concert.

‘Anyone know where I can get tickets…’ “Ed Sheeran Shillong concert resale prices," one user posted on X, along with a crying emoji, asking for the prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Anyone know where I can get tickets to Ed Sheeran concert in Shillong? The only venue that’s all sold out already, but from the last couple of concerts I’ve seen, seems to be the best experience. Kicking myself for missing Bryan Adams there," commented another.

‘Tix for sale. DM to buy’ Tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert went live at 4pm on Book My Show on Wednesday, December 11. According to multiple reports, the General Admission (P1, P2, P3) tickets priced within the range of ₹4,000-5,000 for the show in Shillong were all sold out within three minutes after the tickets went live.

Several users posted on X that they were willing to resell their tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Got one extra ticket for Ed Sheeran concert Shillong - Upper stand North. If anybody wants to purchase ping me," posted one user on X.

“ Ed Sheeran (Shillong) Tix for sale. DM to buy," wrote another.

What Ed Sheeran did to stop resale of tickets Ed Sheeran, during his UK tour in 2018, had cancelled nearly 10,000 tickets. His team identified purchases by known touts and revoked their tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Shape of You’ icon is coming to India since his last visit in March 2024. The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.