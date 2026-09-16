Ed Sheeran tour controversy: Finneas, Aaron Rowe quit after Macklemore is removed over Free Palestine remarks

Ed Sheeran’s The Loop Tour has become the centre of a growing dispute over Palestine, artistic expression and the boundaries of political speech at major music events.

Ed Sheeran tour faces growing fallout The controversy began after Macklemore, who was supporting Sheeran on the North American leg of the tour, made pro-Palestine remarks during his 4 September performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He told the crowd he wanted the words “Free Palestine” to be heard and said he wanted people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to know they had not been forgotten.

Macklemore was subsequently removed from the remaining US dates of the tour. However, Sheeran has disputed the suggestion that he personally dropped the rapper, saying the decision was made by the tour promoter and venues after some stadium owners indicated they would not host shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.

The decision has since triggered further departures Finneas, who was scheduled to perform on upcoming dates, announced that he would withdraw from his remaining appearances with Sheeran. In a statement posted on Instagram, he wrote, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed (sic).”

“I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people (sic),” he added.

Irish singer Aaron Rowe also announced his departure from the tour, saying the decision was not one he had taken lightly because of his longstanding friendship with Sheeran.

Rowe connected his decision to Ireland’s own history of occupation, famine and colonialism.

Rowe said he could not continue performing while believing artists were being silenced for speaking about the war in Gaza.

"I don't take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this. But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal. I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. FREE PALESTINE. AARON ROWE (sic)," he wrote.

Other artists have also withdrawn from the tour. Danish act Lukas Graham and Irish band Beoga announced departures, adding to the disruption surrounding the remaining dates.

Macklemore explains what happened Macklemore addressed his removal in a lengthy statement, making clear that he did not regard himself as the victim of the dispute.

“I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim (sic),” he wrote, referring to artists with careers, financial security and international audiences. He said the focus should instead remain on Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Macklemore also described Sheeran as a close friend of 13 years and said the two had held difficult conversations about their opposing positions. According to Macklemore, Sheeran told him that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, had contacted him after the MetLife performance.

Macklemore claimed Kraft and other stadium owners had effectively given Sheeran an ultimatum: if Macklemore remained on the tour, they would not allow Sheeran to perform at their venues.

Kraft has said Gillette Stadium would not host Macklemore, citing concerns over his recent stage activity and what Kraft characterised as antisemitic rhetoric. Macklemore has rejected allegations that his advocacy for Palestinians is antisemitic.

Sheeran's response Sheeran subsequently addressed the controversy himself, saying he was “appalled” by the suffering caused by the Israel-Palestine conflict and that the decision to remove Macklemore was not his.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine (sic),” Sheeran said in his statement. He added that he had spent the week attempting to find a solution between the promoter, venues and other parties involved.

Sheeran also explained why he generally avoids political statements during his concerts. He said his audiences include young people and children from different backgrounds and that he wants his shows to remain spaces where people can come together.

“I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep the conversations open, not closed,” he wrote.

The dispute has therefore developed into more than a disagreement over one support act. Macklemore maintains that speaking publicly for Palestine is part of his responsibility as an artist, while Sheeran has defended a different approach to using his platform.