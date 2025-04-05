Ed Sheeran’s auto ride: Driver’s joyful reaction to ‘Azizam’ goes viral

  • Ed Sheeran sat next to an auto driver and played his upcoming song Azizam, which made the auto driver groove while driving. Watch the video here.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Apr 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran’s auto ride: Driver’s joyful reaction to ‘Azizam’ goes viral(AP)

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour ended in February. The vibes, however, have not died down yet. On Monday, Sheeran shared a throwback clip from one of his auto rides on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the clip, Ed Sheeran sat beside an auto driver named Rakesh. As Ed played his upcoming song Azizam, Rakesh was seen grooving to the music while driving. Ed captioned the video, "I think he likes it. Let's go."

The ‘Photograph’ singer captioned the post, "When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh."

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Ed captioned the post, "When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsEd Sheeran’s auto ride: Driver’s joyful reaction to ‘Azizam’ goes viral
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App