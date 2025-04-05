Ed Sheeran’s auto ride: Driver’s joyful reaction to ‘Azizam’ goes viral

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour ended in February. The vibes, however, have not died down yet. On Monday, Sheeran shared a throwback clip from one of his auto rides on Instagram.

In the clip, Ed Sheeran sat beside an auto driver named Rakesh. As Ed played his upcoming song Azizam, Rakesh was seen grooving to the music while driving. Ed captioned the video, "I think he likes it. Let's go."

The ‘Photograph’ singer captioned the post, "When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh."

