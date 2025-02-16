Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ed Sheeran, the British music icon known for hits like "Perfect" and "Shape of You," captivated fans with an unforgettable concert in Delhi NCR. The singer added a special touch for the Delhi fans by wearing a Team India's Dream11 jersey, showing support for the side as they prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE.
In the video, Sheeran is seen wearing a Team India jersey with the number 17 under his own name.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.