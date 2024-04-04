Eid 2024: Eid Al Fitr date and timing in India, its history and significance

Eid Ul Fitr 2024 Date: Eid also known as Eld-al-Fitr —one of the grandest festivals in Islamic religion—is celebrated on the first date of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. This festival of jubilation marks the end of month-long observation of fasting during the holy Ramadan. This year, the Eld-al-Fitr – also known as Meethi Eid—is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2024. However, it depends on when the moon is sighted.

Eid-al-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar—holds special importance in Islamic tradition when they seek a sense of austerity and spiritual peace. During this period, they worship the Lord and show d devotion to him. This year, Ramadan began on March 11 and will end on April 10/11. However, these dates tend to vary because they depend on moon sightings.

It is believed that the 30-day of fasting in Ramadan brings prosperity, harmony, and peace to all Individuals who dedicate themselves to the sacred cause.

Eid ul-Fitr Date 2024: Date in India

The auspicious date of Eid ul Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon (a day after the new moon). This year, the Eid-Al- Fitr in India is likely to be celebrated either on Wednesday i.e. April 10 or Thursday (April 11).

History of Eid-al-Fitr

The inception of the Eid-al-Fitr can be traced back to 624 AD when Prophet Muhammad received the first vision of the Holy Quran during the holy mon of Ramadan and ordered its observance. It signifies the end of fasting from dawn to dusk and marks the beginning of Shawwal month. Eid-al-Fitr also marks the Prophet's triumph in the Battle of Badr.

Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Significance

Eid-al-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan, the Islamic sacred month of fasting and is observed by Muslims around the globe. The word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic word 'ramida' or 'ar-ramad', which means 'scorching heat. Ramadan is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam which also include Shahada (faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawn (fasting) and Haji (Pilgrimage).

Eid-al-Fitr means "Festival of breaking the fast". On this day, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and wish their family and friends Eid Mubarak.

