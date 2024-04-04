Eid 2024: Eid Al Fitr date and timing in India, its history and significance
Eid Ul Fitr 2024 Date: Eid or Eld-al-Fitr is celebrated on the first date of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. This festival of jubilation marks the end of month-long observation of fasting during the holy Ramadan
Eid Ul Fitr 2024 Date: Eid also known as Eld-al-Fitr—one of the grandest festivals in Islamic religion—is celebrated on the first date of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. This festival of jubilation marks the end of month-long observation of fasting during the holy Ramadan. This year, the Eld-al-Fitr – also known as Meethi Eid—is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2024. However, it depends on when the moon is sighted.