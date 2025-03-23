Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India— March 31 or April 1? Check moon sighting date in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Eid 2025: With the holy month of Ramadan nearing its end, there has been a lot of buzz around when Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in India. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan, which also depends on when the next crescent is sighted.

This year, Ramadan, or Ramzan – one of the most sacred months in Islam – began on March 2, Sunday, after the crescent moon was sighted on March 1, Saturday.

Ramadan is a 29 -day or 30-day month during which practising Muslims observe Roza, or fasting.

So when is Eid-ul-Fitr in 2025 in India? Would it be celebrated on March 31, or April 1? Here's what we know

Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India? In India, since Ramzan began on March 2, it is likely to end around March 31, if the month lasts 29 days. It would be April 1 if the month of Ramadan lasts 30 days.

So in India, Eid would be celebrated either on March 31 (Monday) or April 1 (Tuesday.)

In India, Eid-al-Fitr is usually celebrated a day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia.

Eid 2025: Crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, UAE Usually, an Islamic month is either of 29 days or 30 days. So in Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan began on March 1, Eid-ul-Fitr would fall either on March 30 or March 31, depending on when the crescent is sighted.

In Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, if the moon is sighted on March 30, 2025, stated reports.

In UAE, the government has officially announced the holiday dates for the public sector. If the holy month of Ramadan concludes on the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2.

Eid 2025: Why is the crescent important? The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr falls is decided by the cycle of the crescent. If the moon is sighted on March 30, then Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated the next day, which is March 31. On the other hand, if the moon is sighted on March 31, then Eid would be celebrated on April 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr significance Ramadan, considered as one of the five pillars of Islam, is a time for spiritual reflection and prayer for Muslims across the globe.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration which marks the end of Ramadan.

During Eid, Muslims not only celebrate the end of fasting, but also pray to Allah to thank the almighty for the help and strength they were given throughout the month.

What does Eid mean? Eid means: 'feast, festival, holiday'.

Eid-ul-Fitr means: ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’, which marks the end of Ramzan.

Islam's second most important festival, Eid-ul-Adha means, the ‘feast of the sacrifice’ which marks the end of Hajj – about 70 days after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr traditions Most Muslims head to the mosque for morning prayers before starting school or work to mark the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. It is also traditional to wear new clothes and recite a short prayer called the takbeer on the way to the mosque.

