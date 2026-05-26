Eid Al-Adha 2026: Date, importance, history and significance of Bakrid

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be observed on Thursday, May 28, in India. Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year. It is also when Hajj, a pilgrimage in which the followers of Islam are required to complete once in their lives, takes place.

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Eid Al Adha Significance Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals for followers of Islam as it commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham. According to legend, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith and devotion by sacrificing something very dear to him. Ibrahim’s unwavering faith prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, as a sacrifice.

Moved by Ibrahim’s willingness to prove his devotion, God sent the angel Jibra'il, or Gabriel, to replace Ismail with a goat, thereby sparing his son’s life. Since then, followers of Islam have celebrated Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats or other permitted animals. The meat is typically divided into three portions — one for the poor, one for relatives and friends, and one for the family itself.

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People also visit family and friends, exchange greetings, share gifts and celebrate together.

Hajj pilgrimage and spiritual meaning The Hajj pilgrimage also takes place during the same period. Celebrating Eid al-Adha through animal sacrifice is closely associated with the idea of self-sacrifice and gratitude towards Allah.

It symbolises a person’s willingness to give up worldly attachments and remain devoted to the right path. The ritual reflects the belief that Muslims, throughout their lives, often sacrifice things important to them for a greater purpose.

Traditional Eid dishes Bakr-Id feasts commonly include dishes such as mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema and bhuna kaleji. Popular desserts prepared during the festival include sheer khurma and kheer.

Centre declares 28 May a public holiday On account of Eid-ul-Azha, all central government administrative offices across India will remain closed on 28 May.

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In a statement issued on 22 May, the Personnel Ministry said: “Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28 May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), in place of 27 May, 2026.”

Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia and Kashmir In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 27 May. In India, Muslims will observe the festival a day later, on 28 May. However, in Kashmir, Eid al-Adha will be observed on 27 May, the same day as in Saudi Arabia.

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