Eid mubarak 2026: 100+ Bakrid wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share

Eid-al-Adha 2026: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. As families gather for prayers, feasts and acts of charity, here are 100+ best wishes, quotes, greetings and heartfelt messages you can share with loved ones.

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Updated27 May 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Srinagar, May 27 (ANI): Muslim devotees offer prayers (Namaz) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Srinagar, May 27 (ANI): Muslim devotees offer prayers (Namaz) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Basit zargar)

Eid-al-Adha 2026: Eid al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is among the most important festivals in Islam. The occasion commemorates the devotion and faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who, according to Islamic tradition, was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

Before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram instead, honouring Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and devotion. The festival is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Eid al-Adha carries a deeper message of sacrifice, compassion, generosity and gratitude. Muslims around the world celebrate the occasion with prayers, gatherings, festive meals and acts of charity. The festival also highlights the importance of helping those in need and strengthening bonds within families and communities.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha: Why are Muslims in Kashmir celebrating Bakrid today

As people exchange greetings and warm wishes during the celebrations, here is a collection of 100+ Eid al-Adha Mubarak wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Bakrid 2026 Wishes And Messages

  • Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your home be filled with peace, love and endless blessings this Bakrid.
  • Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity and good health on Eid al-Adha 2026.
  • May Allah accept your prayers and shower countless blessings upon you. Bakrid Mubarak!
  • May this Eid bring joy to your heart and peace to your soul. Happy Eid al-Adha!
  • Sending warm wishes for a joyful and blessed Bakrid celebration.
  • May your sacrifices be appreciated and your faith grow stronger this Eid.
  • Bakrid Mubarak! May your days ahead be filled with hope and positivity.
  • Wishing you peace, prosperity and beautiful moments with your loved ones this Eid.
  • May Allah guide you toward happiness and success in every step of life.
  • Happy Eid al-Adha! May kindness and compassion always light your path.
  • May this Bakrid bring harmony and togetherness to your family.

Also Read | Bakrid 2026: When is Eid al-Adha in India and Saudi Arabia?
  • Wishing you smiles, laughter and unforgettable memories this Eid.
  • May the spirit of sacrifice inspire strength and gratitude in your life.
  • Eid Mubarak! May all your heartfelt prayers be answered.
  • Wishing you a peaceful Bakrid filled with love and blessings.
  • May this sacred festival brighten your life with positivity and hope.
  • Bakrid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!
  • May Allah’s mercy and blessings always remain with you.
  • Wishing you happiness that stays with you long after Eid celebrations end.
  • Happy Eid al-Adha 2026! May your life be filled with peace and prosperity.
  • May this Eid strengthen the bond between family and friends.
  • Wishing you endless joy and success on this holy occasion.
  • May every prayer you offer bring comfort and happiness into your life.
  • Bakrid Mubarak! Celebrate this day with gratitude and kindness.
  • May your heart always remain filled with faith and compassion.
  • Wishing you and your family a beautiful Eid celebration.
  • May Allah bless your home with peace and abundance.
  • Eid Mubarak! May love and harmony surround you always.
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyful Bakrid 2026.
  • May this Eid inspire generosity, patience and hope in your life.
  • Wishing you a Bakrid full of warmth and cherished memories.
  • May your sacrifices be rewarded with happiness and success.
  • Eid al-Adha Mubarak! Stay blessed and stay grateful.
  • Wishing you moments of joy and togetherness this festive season.
  • May Allah bless you with strength, wisdom and peace.
  • Happy Bakrid! May your days ahead be bright and fulfilling.
  • May this holy occasion bring positivity into your life.
  • Wishing you endless blessings this Eid al-Adha.
  • Eid Mubarak! May faith and happiness guide your journey.
  • Sending prayers and good wishes to you and your family this Bakrid.
  • May Allah’s blessings always protect and guide you.
  • Wishing you joy, laughter and prosperity this Eid.
  • May this festival bring peace across the world and happiness into every home.
  • Bakrid Mubarak! May your life be filled with meaningful moments.
  • Wishing you strength and hope on this blessed occasion.
  • May your home shine with love and togetherness this Eid.
  • Eid al-Adha Mubarak! Celebrate with kindness and gratitude.
  • May this Eid open doors to success and happiness for you.
  • Wishing you beautiful celebrations and peaceful moments with loved ones.
  • May Allah fill your heart with contentment and joy.
  • Bakrid Mubarak! May every day ahead bring fresh blessings.
  • Wishing you and your family peace, prosperity and endless happiness.
  • May the spirit of Eid inspire compassion and generosity in all of us.
  • Happy Eid al-Adha! May your life always remain blessed.
  • Wishing you success, health and happiness this Bakrid.
  • May this Eid bring hope and positivity into your life.
  • Eid Mubarak! May your faith continue to grow stronger.
  • Sending warm greetings and prayers on Eid al-Adha 2026.
  • May Allah bless your sacrifices and reward your devotion.
  • Wishing you a meaningful and joyful Bakrid celebration.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Quotes

  • “Eid al-Adha teaches us that faith, sacrifice, and compassion are among life’s greatest blessings. Bakrid Mubarak 2026!”
  • “May the spirit of Eid al-Adha strengthen your faith, bring peace to your heart, and fill your home with endless blessings.”
  • “On this sacred occasion, may your sacrifices be accepted and your prayers answered. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!”
  • “Bakrid reminds us that true devotion shines brightest through kindness, gratitude, and giving.”
  • “Celebrate the spirit of giving and gratitude. Happy Bakrid 2026!”
  • “May Allah bless your life with happiness, your heart with peace, and your home with prosperity this Eid al-Adha and always.”
  • “Eid al-Adha is a celebration of faith and generosity, may your days be filled with both.”
  • “Let this Eid inspire us to embrace compassion, cherish togetherness, and spread joy wherever we go.”
  • “May the blessings of Eid al-Adha light your path with hope, peace and endless happiness.”
  • “Faith grows stronger with gratitude, hearts grow fuller with kindness.”
  • “Celebrate this Eid with a grateful heart, a joyful spirit and prayers for peace across the world.”
  • “Bakrid is not only about sacrifice, but also about compassion and humanity.”
  • “May this holy festival remind us of the power of generosity and faith.”
  • “Eid Mubarak! May your kindness return to you in countless blessings.”
  • “The beauty of Eid lies in sharing happiness with others.”
  • “May this Bakrid fill your life with light, hope and positivity.”
  • “Eid al-Adha teaches the value of devotion and selflessness.”
  • “Celebrate faith, spread kindness and embrace gratitude this Eid.”
  • “May every prayer offered this Eid bring peace to the world.”
  • “Bakrid Mubarak! Let compassion and unity guide us always.”

Short Eid Greetings And WhatsApp Status

  • Eid Mubarak to you and your family!
  • Wishing you peace and prosperity this Bakrid.
  • Happy Eid al-Adha 2026!
  • Bakrid Mubarak! Stay blessed always.
  • May Allah accept all your prayers.
  • Sending warm wishes on Eid al-Adha.
  • Celebrate this Eid with love and gratitude.
  • Wishing you endless blessings this Bakrid.
  • Eid Mubarak! Spread joy and kindness.
  • May your Eid be filled with happiness and peace.
  • Happy Bakrid! Cherish every joyful moment.
  • Wishing you smiles and blessings this Eid.
  • Eid Mubarak! Stay safe and happy.
  • May this Eid bring positivity into your life.
  • Bakrid Mubarak 2026!
  • Celebrate faith, family and togetherness this Eid.
  • Wishing you happiness beyond measure this Bakrid.
  • May Allah’s mercy always shine upon you.
  • Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the celebrations with loved ones.
  • Sending prayers and warm wishes your way this Eid.

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