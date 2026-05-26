Meet Bangladesh’s viral ‘Donald Trump lookalike' buffalo set for Eid al-Adha sacrifice

A rare albino buffalo with flowing blond hair has become an unlikely rage in Bangladesh ahead of the Eid al-Adha 2026 this week. The animal has been drawing crowds of curious visitors who say it bears a striking resemblance to US President Donald Trump.

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The nearly 700 kg buffalo, raised at a farm in Narayanganj district near the capital Dhaka, has been nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of the tuft of pale hair falling across its forehead — a feature many say mirrors the US President's trademark hairstyle, news agency Reuters said in a recent report.

The buffalo has already been delivered to its buyer, while visuals from the location show large gatherings of people who have been flocking to catch a glimpse of the now-famous animal.

‘Intention to please Allah’ Muhammad Fariduzzaman Sharon, the owner of the buffalo, was quoted as saying in an ANI report that he bought the animal nearly two months ago with the intention of offering it for Qurbani (sacrificial offering) for the upcoming Eid al-Adha and did not anticipate it would become an internet sensation.

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"As for my feelings, I actually bought this animal two months ago. So, the main intention behind purchasing it was to please Allah - meaning, to sacrifice it in the way of Allah. Now it has gone viral, and because of that, there is so much popularity and such a huge crowd," he said.

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The buffalo weighed around 597 kg then and was purchased at approximately BDT 550 per kg, costing nearly BDT 330,000 which is about ₹2.5 Lakh in Indian currency.

"Just like anyone else buying a cow or buffalo for a normal Qurbani (sacrifice). I bought it normally. It just became popular now," he said.

Dozens of people flocked to the farm daily, with many traveling from distant districts to pose for selfies and videos with the unusually coloured animal, which quickly went viral on social media, Reuters said.

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“My younger brother named the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump,” Mridha told Reuters.

“Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.

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Rare Albino Buffaloes of Bangladesh Giving sacrificial animals celebrity-inspired names is common during Eid and often draws greater public interest and engagement during cultural festivals.

Albino buffaloes are considered rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned.

The animal’s cream-coloured body, pinkish nose and long blond hair made it stand out among thousands of cattle prepared for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, when families traditionally sacrifice livestock.

In recent years, Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen unusually large or distinctive sacrificial animals become viral Eid attractions, often given celebrity-inspired names to draw buyers and visitors.

The buffalo’s resemblance to Trump, combined with its size and gentle temperament, has made it one of this year’s biggest crowd-pullers.

When in Eid al-Adha? Eid al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice,’ is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This Eid also coincides with Hajj, a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

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The animal will be sacrficed on this Eid al-Adha. Bangaldesh celebrates Eid on 27 May, Wednesday. In India Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be observed on 28 May.

A joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world, Eid al-Adha marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The phenomenon of viral animals during Eid highlights the intersection of tradition and modern media.

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, making this animal particularly noteworthy.

Celebrity-inspired names for livestock can significantly boost interest and engagement during cultural festivals.

BangladeshNews Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Meet Bangladesh’s viral ‘Donald Trump lookalike' buffalo set for Eid al-Adha sacrifice