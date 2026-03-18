Eid Al Fitr 2026 Holidays: UAE announces holiday dates for public, private workers—details here

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, alongside the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has officially declared the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for both federal government staff and private sector employees.

For people in federal government entities, the Eid Al Fitr break is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 19 March 2026, extending through Sunday, 22 March 2026. Standard operations are set to resume on Monday, 23 March 2026. Meanwhile, private sector workers will observe the holiday from Thursday, 19 March 2026, until Saturday, 21 March 2026. Those whose regular schedules include Sundays will be expected to return to their posts on Sunday, 22 March.

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Authorities further noted that should the holy month of Ramadan complete a 30-day cycle, the private sector holiday will be extended to include Sunday, 22 March. This directive applies across all emirates, in accordance with the established protocols for public and private holiday coordination.

When will UAE celebrate Eid? The definitive dates for the festival depend on the traditional sighting of the crescent moon. In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee will convene on 18 March — the 29th day of Ramadan — to search for the sliver of the new moon that signals the start of Shawwal. If the crescent is visible on the evening of 18 March, Ramadan ends that night, and Eid celebrations will officially begin on 19 March.

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However, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will conclude after 30 days. In this scenario, fasting continues through 19 March, with Eid Al Fitr beginning on 20 March. This methodology adheres strictly to the Islamic lunar calendar, where the arrival of each new month is dictated by celestial observation.

Planning a 9-day public holiday in the UAE? For those seeking a longer respite than the four-day break, strategic planning can maximise the time off. By applying for annual leave from Monday, 16 March, through Thursday, 19 March, residents can effectively secure a nine-day vacation. This extended period spans from Saturday, 14 March, to Sunday, 22 March, by bridging the weekends with the official Eid dates.

Also Read | Parliament will function this weekend in lieu of Eid, Ugadi holidays

As the nation enters this sacred month characterised by fasting and introspection, many residents are already anticipating the joyous festivities that mark its conclusion. Local tailors have ceased accepting new commissions for Eid attire, retailers are filling their inventories for the seasonal rush, and a sense of celebration is already beginning to permeate neighbourhoods well before the Shawwal crescent appears.

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