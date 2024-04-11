Eid Mubarak: Muslims in India will be celebrating Eid-al-Fitr 2024 today i.e. on April 11. Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid was celebrated in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on April 10. During this day, Muslims offer prayers, meet their friends and family and large feast is prepared at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Eid-al-Fitr 2024 feast: Here are 4 delicious recipes to prepare for family and friends on April 11 As Eid 2024 marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, here are some wishes to share with your loved ones.

Also Read: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024 Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages to send your loved ones May this day bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with happiness and cherished moments with loved ones.

May your days be filled with warmth and your heart with contentment. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing the magic of Eid bring never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah's blessings remain with you and your family throughout your life. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your faults on this Eid. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

As we celebrate Eid, let's remember to spread kindness, embrace diversity, and cherish the bonds that unite us all. Eid Mubarak

May the spirit of Eid fill your home with happiness, your heart with love, and your life with peace. Eid Mubarak

As the crescent moon shines bright, let's embrace the joy and unity that Eid brings. Eid Mubarak!

On this occasion of Eid, may Allah bless you with wisdom and kindness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Eid al-Fitr 2024 LIVE Updates: Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Images to share with friends and family

