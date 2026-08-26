Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Top WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with your friends and family

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, popularly known as Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed as an important occasion by Muslims around the world. This year, the celebrations will commence on Tuesday, August 25, and continue until the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

Observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, the occasion gives Muslims an opportunity to remember and reflect on the Prophet's life, teachings and message. Prophet Muhammad, who was born in Mecca around 570 CE, is widely revered for his teachings centred on compassion, equality, justice and kindness.

The occasion is also observed as a time for prayer, reflection and remembering the values advocated by the Prophet. His teachings continue to hold significance for millions of Muslims across the world.

As families and communities come together to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, you can make the occasion more special by sending warm wishes and heartfelt greetings to your loved ones. Here are some Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses and greetings to share with family, friends and relatives.

50 Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Wishes 1. May Allah bless you and your family with peace, happiness and prosperity. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

2. May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire you to live with kindness, compassion and love. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

3. On this blessed occasion, may Allah fill your heart with faith, peace and gratitude. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

4. May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad's teachings bring light, joy and harmony into your life. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

5. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace, happiness and countless blessings.

6. May Allah guide you towards righteousness and bless your home with love and harmony. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

7. May the noble teachings of Prophet Muhammad continue to guide us towards compassion, kindness and justice. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

8. On Eid Milad-un-Nabi, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with faith and peace.

9. May this sacred occasion bring happiness to your family and strengthen your faith. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

10. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's mercy always be with you.

11. May the message of love and compassion taught by Prophet Muhammad inspire us every day. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

12. May Allah shower you and your family with His blessings on this auspicious occasion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

13. May your life be filled with peace, your heart with faith and your home with happiness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

14. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

15. May the blessings of this holy occasion bring prosperity, joy and peace to your life. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

16. Let us remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and spread kindness, love and compassion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

17. May Allah bless you with wisdom, patience and strength to follow the path of righteousness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

18. May your heart be filled with love for Allah and your life be guided by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

19. Wishing you a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah bless you always.

20. May this blessed day remind us of the importance of kindness, forgiveness and compassion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

21. May Allah's grace shine upon you and your family and fill your lives with peace and happiness.

22. On this sacred occasion, may your faith grow stronger and your prayers bring you closer to Allah. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

23. May the blessings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi bring endless happiness and tranquillity to your home.

24. May Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspire us to become better, kinder and more compassionate human beings. Eid Mubarak!

25. Wishing you peace in your heart, happiness in your home and blessings in every step of your life. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

26. May Allah accept your prayers, forgive your shortcomings and bless you with a life full of peace and goodness.

27. May the spirit of Eid Milad-un-Nabi fill your life with hope, faith, love and positivity.

28. Warm wishes to you and your family on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's blessings remain with you today and always.

29. May this blessed occasion bring families closer and inspire everyone to spread love and kindness.

30. May Allah bless you with good health, happiness, prosperity and unwavering faith. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

31. Let us celebrate this auspicious occasion by remembering the Prophet's message of peace, equality and compassion. Eid Mubarak!

32. May the light of faith guide your path and the blessings of Allah bring peace to your heart. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

33. May your home be filled with happiness and your life be enriched by the beautiful teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

34. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi. May every prayer you make bring peace to your heart.

35. May Allah bless you with strength to follow the path of truth, kindness and righteousness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

36. May this sacred day bring new hope, happiness and countless blessings to you and your loved ones.

37. May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to live with humility, generosity and compassion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

38. Sending heartfelt wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's mercy and blessings always surround you.

39. May your faith bring you strength, your prayers bring you peace and your life be filled with Allah's blessings.

40. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the occasion inspire us to spread kindness and bring happiness to those around us.

41. May Allah bless your family with unity, love and prosperity on this special occasion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

42. May the blessings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi illuminate your life and fill your heart with peace and gratitude.

43. On this blessed day, may Allah guide us towards compassion, forgiveness and the path of righteousness.

44. May you and your loved ones be blessed with peace, joy and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi!

45. May the beautiful message of Prophet Muhammad bring peace and harmony to our lives and communities. Eid Mubarak!

46. May Allah's blessings be with you and your family today and throughout the year. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

47. Wishing you a spiritually enriching Eid Milad-un-Nabi filled with prayers, peace and happiness.

48. May this blessed occasion strengthen your faith and fill your life with love, hope and happiness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

49. May we always follow the values of kindness, patience, forgiveness and compassion taught by Prophet Muhammad. Eid Mubarak!