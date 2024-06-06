Eid Ul Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of Islam's most important festivals. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith and is among the two holiest occasions celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Rituals include special prayers in mosques and the slaughtering of livestock such as goats and sheep.

According to various media reports, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon of the Arabic month Dhu Al Hijjah this evening.

Eid Ul Adha 2024 Date

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah. If the moon is spotted on June 6, Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on June 7, with Arafah Day on June 15 (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and Eid Al Adha on June 16 (Dhu Al Hijjah 10).

If the moon is not spotted on June 6, Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on June 8. Arafah Day will be on June 16 (Dhu Al Hijjah 9), and Eid Al Adha will be on June 17 (Dhu Al Hijjah 10).

The second day of the Hajj pilgrimage is marked by Arafah Day, which falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Following Arafah Day, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. It’s a time for sharing meals with family, friends, and those less fortunate.

Significance of Eid Ul Adha

Eid Ul Adha, meaning "Festival of Sacrifice," honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead. The festival emphasizes the importance of faith, obedience, and sacrifice.

