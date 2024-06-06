Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid? Saudi Arabia asks Muslims to witness Dhul Hijjah Crescent moon
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to participate in this evening's sighting of the crescent moon of the Arabic month of Dhul Hijjah.
Eid Ul Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of Islam's most important festivals. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith and is among the two holiest occasions celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Rituals include special prayers in mosques and the slaughtering of livestock such as goats and sheep.