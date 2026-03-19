India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: When is Eid in India? Crescent moon watch to begin today

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Day after Saudi Arabia declared March 20th as Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims across India are preparing to sight the crescent moon on March 19, as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close. But with cloud cover and IMD prediction of more rains, it is likely that it may pose an interference with the sighting. Will crescent moon be sighted today in India? Track India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates only at Mint.

The holy month of Ramadan started on February 19 and today, March 19, marks the 29th day of Ramzan. Hoping it to be a Chand raat, Indian Muslims across the country would be gearing up to catch the glimpse of the crescent moon. But will it be sighted today, marking the end of Ramadan in India?

The Sun will set in Delhi and Lucknow around 6:32 pm and 6:17 pm, respectively, after which, the observers will get together to spot the moon. But with the cloud cover in Delhi and IMD prediction of more rains lashing the city, it is very likely that it will interfere with the sighting. Stay tuned with us to catch India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates:

City-wise Moon Sighting Window (March 19):

The moon sighting will begin after the Sunset across the cities. In Delhi, the Sun will set around 6:32 pm; in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, the Sunset is likely at 6:17 pm. In Hyderabad of Telangana, Sunset is likely at 6:27 pm and 5:47 pm in Kolkata, Bengal. Track India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates only at Mint.