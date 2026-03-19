India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: When is Eid in India? Crescent moon watch to begin today

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Day after Saudi Arabia declared March 20th as Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims across India are preparing to sight the crescent moon on March 19, as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close. But with cloud cover and IMD prediction of more rains, it is likely that it may pose an interference with the sighting. Will crescent moon be sighted today in India? Track India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates only at Mint.
The holy month of Ramadan started on February 19 and today, March 19, marks the 29th day of Ramzan. Hoping it to be a Chand raat, Indian Muslims across the country would be gearing up to catch the glimpse of the crescent moon. But will it be sighted today, marking the end of Ramadan in India?
The Sun will set in Delhi and Lucknow around 6:32 pm and 6:17 pm, respectively, after which, the observers will get together to spot the moon. But with the cloud cover in Delhi and IMD prediction of more rains lashing the city, it is very likely that it will interfere with the sighting. Stay tuned with us to catch India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates:
City-wise Moon Sighting Window (March 19):
The moon sighting will begin after the Sunset across the cities. In Delhi, the Sun will set around 6:32 pm; in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, the Sunset is likely at 6:17 pm. In Hyderabad of Telangana, Sunset is likely at 6:27 pm and 5:47 pm in Kolkata, Bengal. Track India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates only at Mint.
Eid 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: As the Ramadan months draws to a close, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania extended Eid wishes to the Muslims across the country.
Donald Trump said, “The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans celebrating Eid al-Fitr.”
Trump also said Eid highlights the Americans of religious freedom. “We wish everyone celebrating a blessed Eid al-Fitr,” he said.
Eid 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Bahrain has confirmed Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday (March 20), after the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18.
India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: Not just India, its neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh – too are gearing up to catch the crescent moon. The observers in Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Libya, Malaysia, Indonesia will also be gathering to locate the crescent moon of the Shawwal.
India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted three days of rains in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with thunderstorm. It is highly likely that the cloud cover may interfere with the sighting of the crescent moon.
India Eid Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: Today, March 19, is the 29th day of the holy month of Ramazan.
If the moon is sighted today, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow. If not, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated after the 30th day of the Ramzan.
India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: In Delhi, the Sun sets at 6:32 pm and in Lucknow, the Sunset shall be recorded at 6:17 pm.
After the Sunset, the moon observers will gather across the observatories with their telescopes and look for the Shawwal crescent moon.
India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: The observers in Saudi Arabia gathered yesterday to sight the crescent moon, but it was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom. The authorities then decided that since March 19th marks the 30th day of Ramadan, Eid will be celebrated in the Kingdom on March 20.
India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: Today, March 19, marks the 29th day of the holy month of Ramadan. While the observers will gather around to spot the Shawwal crescent moon today, if the moon is not sighted even after the Sunset, the Muslims across the country will complete another day of fasting on March 20th and celebrate Eid on Saturday, March 21st.
India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: With the holy month of Ramadan nearing its end, Muslims across India are set to look for the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal on March 19. Moon sighting committees and religious bodies will scan the skies after sunset, though visibility may depend on local weather conditions. If the crescent is sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the following day; otherwise, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and the festival will be observed a day later. Stay tuned for India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates.