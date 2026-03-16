Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent updates, Saudi Arabia announcement date, India timings

As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final week, Muslims worldwide are eagerly awaiting the crescent moon sighting - celebrated as ‘Chand Raat’ -- which marks the conclusion of Ramadan. This year, Ramzan in India began on February 18 following the sighting of the new crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier.

Since Ramzan began on February 18 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20, Friday, or March 21, Saturday, as the festival usually extends for 29 to 30 days.

Many are concerned about Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date, which depends upon the citing of the Shawwal crescent.

If the crescent moon is seen on March 19 after Maghrib (evening) prayers, Eid will fall on March 20.

If the moon is not sighted on March 19, then Eid will be observed on March 21.

In Saudi Arabia, the same process applies: If the moon is spotted on March 18, Eid will be on March 19.

If not, Eid will be on March 20.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: India, Pakistan and South Asia Countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with other parts of South Asia, usually celebrate Eid al-Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia due to differences in moon sighting.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, India - March 13, 2026: People gather at Jama Masjid to offer the last Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) of Ramzan. ( RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO )

If the crescent moon is sighted on Friday, March 20, 2026, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in India and Pakistan.

Why is Moon Sighting Important for Eid? Moon sighting plays a key role in determining the start of Islamic months. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Because lunar months last either 29 or 30 days, the exact date of Eid changes every year and depends on when the crescent moon is officially sighted by religious authorities.

How does the Saudi Supreme Court announce the Eid date? The start of Eid al-Fitr is linked to the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the beginning of Shawwal.

View full Image View full Image Muslims perform late-night prayers known as "Qiyam al Layl" during the holy month of Ramadan, in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. ( REUTERS )

Every year, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims across the country to look for the Shawwal crescent. If the moon is sighted and confirmed by religious authorities, the following day is declared as Eid al-Fitr.

How is the final Eid date confirmed in India? In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after it begins in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, depending on the local moon sighting.

The International Astronomical Centre predicted that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan could be visible in Gulf countries on March 19, which would place Eid celebrations on March 20 in parts of West Asia.

What has Qatar announced for the Eid holiday? Meanwhile, Qatar has announced a seven-day public sector holiday for Eid al-Fitr. According to the Amiri Diwan, government ministries, agencies, and public institutions will observe the holiday from Monday, March 17, to Sunday, March 23.

Astronomical calculations by the Qatar Calendar House indicate that the first day of Shawwal 1447 is likely to fall on March 20.

Chand Raat 2026 Qatar's Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf will determine the decision regarding the start of the month. The crescent moon will be born on 19 March, Thursday, at 4:24 am making it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of 18 March, Wednesday, in the skies of Qatar, QCH added.