Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent updates, Saudi Arabia announcement date, India timings

As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final week, Muslims worldwide are eagerly awaiting the crescent moon sighting - celebrated as ‘Chand Raat’ -- which marks the conclusion of Ramadan. This year, Ramzan in India began on February 18 following the sighting of the new crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier.

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Since Ramzan began on February 18 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20, Friday, or March 21, Saturday, as the festival usually extends for 29 to 30 days.

Many are concerned about Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date, which depends upon the citing of the Shawwal crescent.

If the crescent moon is seen on March 19 after Maghrib (evening) prayers, Eid will fall on March 20.

If the moon is not sighted on March 19, then Eid will be observed on March 21.

In Saudi Arabia, the same process applies: If the moon is spotted on March 18, Eid will be on March 19.

If not, Eid will be on March 20.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: India, Pakistan and South Asia Countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with other parts of South Asia, usually celebrate Eid al-Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia due to differences in moon sighting.

New Delhi, India - March 13, 2026: People gather at Jama Masjid to offer the last Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) of Ramzan.

If the crescent moon is sighted on Friday, March 20, 2026, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in India and Pakistan.

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Why is Moon Sighting Important for Eid? Moon sighting plays a key role in determining the start of Islamic months. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Because lunar months last either 29 or 30 days, the exact date of Eid changes every year and depends on when the crescent moon is officially sighted by religious authorities.

How does the Saudi Supreme Court announce the Eid date? The start of Eid al-Fitr is linked to the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the beginning of Shawwal.

Muslims perform late-night prayers known as "Qiyam al Layl" during the holy month of Ramadan, in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Every year, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims across the country to look for the Shawwal crescent. If the moon is sighted and confirmed by religious authorities, the following day is declared as Eid al-Fitr.

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How is the final Eid date confirmed in India? In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after it begins in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, depending on the local moon sighting.

The International Astronomical Centre predicted that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan could be visible in Gulf countries on March 19, which would place Eid celebrations on March 20 in parts of West Asia.

What has Qatar announced for the Eid holiday? Meanwhile, Qatar has announced a seven-day public sector holiday for Eid al-Fitr. According to the Amiri Diwan, government ministries, agencies, and public institutions will observe the holiday from Monday, March 17, to Sunday, March 23.

Astronomical calculations by the Qatar Calendar House indicate that the first day of Shawwal 1447 is likely to fall on March 20.

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Chand Raat 2026 Qatar's Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf will determine the decision regarding the start of the month. The crescent moon will be born on 19 March, Thursday, at 4:24 am making it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of 18 March, Wednesday, in the skies of Qatar, QCH added.

The Jammu and Kashmir government preponed the Jumat-ul-Vida holiday to 13 March 2026 from 20 March amid uncertainty over the last Friday of Ramadan. The last Friday of the Ramadan month before Eid al-Fitr celebrations is observed as an auspicious day.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.