Eid-al-Adha 2026 wishes, images, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp status to wish Eid Mubarak on Bakrid

Muslims across the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid . In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 27 May. In India, Muslims will commemorate the festival a day later, on 28 May. However, in Kashmir Eid al-Adha will be observed on 27 May, the same day it is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia.

On Bakrid, Muslims come together with family and friends, share delicious food, and exchange gifts.

To mark the special occasion and spread the warmth of Eid, share these wishes with your friends and family.

1. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you peace, happiness and endless blessings.

2. May this Eid bring joy, prosperity and success to your life.

3. Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Eid.

4. May Allah accept your prayers and shower you with mercy. Eid Mubarak!

5. Sending warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Eid.

View full Image View full Image Eid al-Adha wishes 2026.

6. May your home be filled with love and laughter this Eid.

7. Eid Mubarak! May your heart always stay happy and grateful.

8. Wishing you good health, happiness and countless blessings this Eid.

9. May the spirit of Eid fill your life with positivity and hope.

10. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

11. May Allah bless you with wisdom, kindness and success.

12. Wishing you a beautiful Eid filled with togetherness and joy.

13. May your sacrifices and prayers be accepted. Eid Mubarak!

14. Sending heartfelt Eid wishes your way.

15. May this Eid open doors of happiness and peace for you.

16. Eid Mubarak! Stay blessed and keep smiling always.

View full Image View full Image Muslims begin the day with a special Eid prayer at mosques or open prayer grounds. ( PTI )

17. Wishing you a joyful celebration and precious moments with family.

18. May your Eid be as bright and beautiful as your faith.

19. Warm Eid greetings to you and your family.

20. May Allah’s blessings guide you every day.

21. Eid Mubarak! May your dreams and hopes come true.

22. Wishing you strength, success and happiness this Eid.

23. May your life be filled with endless moments of joy and gratitude.

24. Eid Mubarak! May peace and harmony surround you always.

25. May this Eid bring new opportunities and brighter days ahead.

26. Wishing you love, laughter and delicious feasts this Eid.

27. Eid Mubarak! May your kindness return to you in countless blessings.

View full Image View full Image Families and friends visit one another and share meals and sweets. ( AI generated image )

28. May your prayers bring peace to your heart and soul.

29. Sending you prayers and warm wishes for a memorable Eid.

30. May Allah’s grace shine upon you today and always.

31. Eid Mubarak! May every moment of this Eid be special for you.

32. Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with warmth and affection.

33. May Allah grant you happiness and protect you from all difficulties.

34. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Stay blessed always.

35. Wishing you prosperity, peace and endless happiness this Eid.

36. May this Eid strengthen your faith and bring serenity to your life.

37. Eid Mubarak! Celebrate this special day with love and gratitude.

38. May your heart be filled with contentment and your home with blessings.

39. Wishing you a meaningful and peaceful Eid celebration.

40. May this Eid bring smiles and cherished memories to your family.

41. Eid Mubarak! May your days ahead be bright and successful.

42. Wishing you and your loved ones an Eid full of happiness and harmony.

43. May Allah bless your life with peace and prosperity.

44. Eid Mubarak! Enjoy every beautiful moment of this festive occasion.

45. May your faith and devotion bring you closer to happiness.

46. Wishing you endless joy and countless blessings this Eid.

47. Eid Mubarak! May your life always remain filled with positivity.

48. Sending love, prayers and warm Eid greetings to you.

49. May this Eid mark the beginning of new hopes and achievements.

50. Eid Mubarak! May Allah’s blessings stay with you today and forever.