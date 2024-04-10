Eid-al-Fitr 2024 feast tomorrow: Here are 4 delicious recipes to prepare for family and friends on April 11
Eid al-Fitr 2024 celebration is also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” and is a time for communal prayers, feasting, giving gifts, and charity
Eid al-Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, which is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
