Eid al-Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, which is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This celebration is also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast" and is a time for communal prayers, feasting, giving gifts, and charity.

The end of Ramadan is a time for joy and festivities for the Muslims, and nothing makes a Eid-al-Fitr 2024 feast like some scrumptious food.

Here are some recipes to prepare for your Eid-al-Fitr 2024 feast:

Sevai Kheer

Sevai Kheer is a sweet milk-based dessert staple to Eid in Indian households. Here's how to make it: Saute vermicelli noodles in ghee. Once they turn golden brown, reduce the heat to its lowest and pour milk in them. Add cardamom and saffron to the milk and on medium flame, let it come to a boil. Allow the sevai kheer to simmer till the milk is reduced to half. Add chopped dry fruits like dates, almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins. It tastes best when served chilled.

Mutton biryani

Marinate the mutton in curd and oil with basic spices and ginger-garlic paste for at least 4 hours. In a heavy-bottomed pan, fry sliced onions and whole spices. Then add marinated mutton, green chilles, mint and coriander leaves to the pan. Cook for 10 minutes or till meat is soft and tender. In another pan, boil water with jeera, bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and salt. Add rice to it and cook al dente. Once the mutton is cooked, add curd to it. Then start layering the biryani with a layer of rice, mint and coriander leaves, fried onion, ghee and then mutton. Repeat the layering at least twice. Pour saffron milk on top and cover with foil and place the lid on the pan. Cook on low flame for more 15 minutes.

Bhuna Gosht

Bhuna Gosht, a flavorful mutton delicacy, is a popular dish in North Indian and Pakistani cuisine. Mix mutton pieces with ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric, lemon juice, and oil. Let it sit for 40-45 minutes. Slow roast the marinated mutton in a heavy-bottomed pot until tender. Add onion and tomato puree to the roast and cook until a thick gravy forms. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, and ginger-garlic paste. Simmer until the flavors meld.

Murgh Musallam

Murgh Musallam is a lavish Mughlai recipe that features a whole chicken marinated in a rich blend of spices, yogurt, and aromatics, then cooked to perfection. To cook it to perfection, roast the whole spices and then grind it into a smooth paste with soaked cashew, ginger and garlic. In a thick-bottomed pan, add onions and fry till they are golden brown and grind to a paste.

Marinate the chicken in the onion and cashew paste, and curd for an hour. Cook chicken on a flat skillet it till becomes tender and soft.

