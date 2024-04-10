Happy Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid to be celebrated in J&K, Kerala today

Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be observed nationwide on Thursday, except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
After the crescent moon was spotted in Kerala on Tuesday, Eid celebrations in the state will be held on April 10.
In Kerala and Ladakh, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, while the rest of the country will celebrate on April 11th.
Meanwhile, "Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted," the J-K's Grand Mufti said.
He said the consultative committee headed by him received enough evidence from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent.
Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad of Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid informed PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque reached out to various locations and received reports indicating that the moon had not been sighted. Nevertheless, Eid will be celebrated in Kerala, Leh, and Kargil on Wednesday.
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: 'Birds of Goodness' airdrops 29th humanitarian aid batch in north Gaza
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the airdrop of the 29th humanitarian aid batch as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.
This airdrop includes Eid parcels containing clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various items for all family members, arriving in time for Eid Al Fitr. (ANI)
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Kerala Governor, CM extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished the festival may strengthen brotherhood and compassion among the people.
In a message, Khan said Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the glory of self-restraint, sacrifice and generosity and the fast reminds us of our responsibility of creating a hunger-free and happier world.
"My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," he said.
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: 'Bloodshed and suffering unbearable...doing everything we can,' says British PM Sunak in Eid message| WATCH
Invoking the plight of Palestinian natives in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive against Hamas, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while greeting the Muslims in the country and across the world on the occasion of Eid, said the bloodshed and suffering are 'unbearable'.
He added that his country was doing everything it could to help bring the conflict to an end and ensure that the hostages were released.
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid to be celebrated in Kerala, JK on Wednesday; rest of the country on Apr 11
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday except Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was not sighted.
Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday and on Wednesday the 30th fast of Ramzan will be observed, he said. (PTI)
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: 'Eid will be celebrated on 11th April,' says Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali| WATCH
Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali says "Today, 9th April the moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information of the moon being sighted anywhere in the country. It has been decided that Eid will be celebrated on 11th April..."(ANI)
