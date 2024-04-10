Happy Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid to be celebrated in J&K, Kerala today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:08 AM IST

Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be observed nationwide on Thursday, except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Check all the Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates here.