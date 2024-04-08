Eid-al-Fitr 2024 LIVE Updates: When is moon sighting expected in India?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting LIVE: Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to be observed on April 10 or 11 in India. However, it totally depends on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Experts speculate that the moon sighting might be impacted by the total solar eclipse. Reports claim that the crescent moon might not be seen shortly after the eclipse - therefore, delaying the moon-sighting until April 9, 2024. The festival will be celebrated a day after the sighting of the crescent moon.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting LIVE: Shoppers throng markets in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting: Markets in Kashmir were abuzz with activity on Monday as people in large numbers were out to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which will be celebrated this week to mark the culmination of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. Bakeries, confectioneries, mutton and chicken outlets, readymade garments and crockery stores witnessed a heavy rush of customers as Muslims started preparing for the festival.
Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the sighting of the crescent on Tuesday
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting LIVE: When moon sighting is expected in India?
India, along with other South Asian countries, will observe the festival on Wednesday, April 10 if the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today, with Eid celebrations in the country tomorrow.
If moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia tomorrow, then India will celebrate Eid on Thursday, April 11.
The sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia today, on April 8 holds significance for Eid al-Fitr celebrations in India. Due to the time difference, India typically celebrates Eid a day later than Saudi Arabia.
In India, Kerala is the only state where Eid al-Fitr celebrations are determined based on a sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the state marks celebrations on the same date as Saudi Arabia.
