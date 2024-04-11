Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Mumbai cops lathi-charge Salman Khan fans outside his apartment | Watch
Eid-al-Fitr 2024 has not been the happiest for all! Mumbai police on Thursday used “mild lathi-charge" to disperse a large gathering of fans outside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's apartments in Mumbai. The sea of fans caused a chaos and disrupted traffic in Bandra as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the actors on Eid.