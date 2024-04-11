Eid-al-Fitr 2024 has not been the happiest for all! Mumbai police on Thursday used “mild lathi-charge" to disperse a large gathering of fans outside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's apartments in Mumbai. The sea of fans caused a chaos and disrupted traffic in Bandra as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the actors on Eid.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet fans from their balcony on Eid each year. However, according to Hindustan Times (HT) report, neither Salman Khan nor Shah Rukh Khan have not made an appearance on their balconies for the annual Eid greetings.

Waiting outside their favourite hero's houses in the April sun made the fans agitated which led to a ruckus on Bandra roads.

As a last resort to manage the reckless crowd, Mumbai police used lathi charge outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments.

The video shows scores of people gathered outside Salman's residence, blocking the traffic on the road when a policemen begin hitting then with sticks. The crowd immediately scattered as they were trying to run away from the police lathi charge.

The commotion led to a few people toppling over each other, including an elderly woman who fell on the ground amid all this. She was helped up by others around her.

The traffic was finally moving after the fans cleared the Bandra road.

As a set tradition of 27 years, Salman Khan has been releasing a movie on Eid every year. This goes back to 1997 when Judwaa was released on Eid.

In a recent post, Salman wrote: "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

