Eid-ul-Adha wishes 2025: 20+ Bakrid wishes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with family, friends

Muslims worldwide are preparing for Islam's second-holiest festival: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid al-Zuha or Bakrid. The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Eid al-Bakr, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia a day before celebrations kick off in India.

According to the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the lunar calendar.

In Saudi Arabia, this year, Arafat Day will be observed on Thursday, June 5, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

In India, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June.

Check out heartfelt and festive messages to share with friends, family on Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifice be accepted and your prayers answered.

Wishing you and your family peace, happiness, and prosperity this Eid al-Adha.

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah shower you with countless blessings.

May your faith and devotion to Allah be rewarded with peace, happiness, and success today and always.

May Allah accept your Qurbani and bless you with His divine mercy. Eid Mubarak!

On this holy day, may all your good deeds be accepted and your sins forgiven.

Wishing you a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you overcome every challenge in life!

Eid al-Adha is a reminder of Ibrahim's obedience—may our faith be just as strong. Eid Mubarak!

May your devotion and faith in Allah continue to grow stronger every day.