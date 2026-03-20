Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Check Eid namaz timings for Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Srinagar

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Ramadan 2026 is over in India, with Friday, the 30th, being the last day of fasting for those who observed. The month-long fasting ends with the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on the last day, Friday.

Ramadan is the ninth Islamic month, and Shawwal is the tenth. The first day of Shawwal, on Saturday, 21 March, is Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the occasion to break the fast. ‘Fitr’ is an Arabic word which means ‘breaking.’ The festival was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, as well as in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in India, on Friday, 20 March.

While Eid marks the end of Ramadan, it is also an occasion of special prayers called ‘Eid Namaz’ – the congregational prayers held soon after sunrise.

View full Image View full Image Shawwal moon as seen in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. ( Sumana Khan )

The timing of Eid Namaz varies slightly based on local sunrise. The mosque committees in different cities announce the timings, accordingly. The Eid Namaz is basically an expression of gratitude. After a month of fasting, Muslims thank God for strength and guidance.

Eid Namaz timings Different cities have different times for Eid Namaz. In fact, different mosques in the same city have different times. In Delhi, for example, the Eid Namaz at Jama Masjid is at 6.45 AM. The timing is different at other mosques.

In places like Srinagar, where sunrise is later than in Delhi, Eid namaz will be offered at Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10 AM, while it will be at 10.30 AM at Hazratbal shrine.

Special advisory to avoid overcrowding Local mosque managements have issued special advisories to worshippers to follow basic guidelines for a smooth prayer experience. In some mosques, the prayer is held twice, with a one–hour gap, to avoid overcrowding.

Eid Namaz in timings in Bengaluru In Bengaluru, worshippers are expected to gather at mosques and Eidgahs across the city for Eid prayers on Saturday morning. The first Eid namaz is scheduled to begin at around 6:30 AM, shortly after sunrise. Special prayers will continue across multiple locations through the morning, with some congregations scheduled as late as 11:00 AM.

Eid Namaz will be held at 6.30 AM at many mosques, such as Haji Sir Ismael Sait Masjid in Fraser Town and Masjid Noor in KG Halli. At Masjid-e-Muzammil in Govindpur, the Eid Prayer will be at 6.35. At Jamia Muhammadia Mansoora Ground, Thanisandra, it will be at 7 AM.

Eid Namaz in Srinagar The management of Jama Masjid, Srinagar, has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers will be offered at the historic mosque at 10:00 AM.

Key Takeaways Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with special prayers known as Eid Namaz.

Namaz timings vary by city and mosque, emphasizing the importance of checking local schedules.

Community advisories are in place to ensure safety and prevent overcrowding during Eid celebrations.

“People are requested to reach Jama Masjid early to benefit from the sermon and participate in the collective prayers,” a statement from the Masjid committee reads.

At the Hazratbal shrine, namaz will be held at 10,30 AM, while it will be held at 9.30 AM at the Dastgeer Sahab shrine.

Eid Namaz is one of the most significant parts of the celebration, performed early in the morning after the Fajr prayer. While timings may vary slightly depending on the mosque and local sunrise, most prayers across India fall within a standard window.

Security arrangements in Lucknow Extensive police arrangements have been made in Lucknow ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure that the various programmes and events associated with the festival are conducted in a safe, orderly, and dignified manner, the Lucknow Police said on Friday.

Members of the Sunni community offer prayers at the Eidgah in Aishbagh, where the namaz is offered at 10 AM. Similarly, Shia community members offer prayers at the Asifi Masjid (Bara Imambara), and at the Jama Masjid in Thakurganj.

Here are Eid Namaz timings in different cities:

Delhi: 6:45 AM - 12:00 PM

Noida: 6:30 AM-12:00 PM

Mumbai: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Jaipur: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Lucknow: 6:00 AM - 12:00 noon

Ahmedabad: 6:45 AM - 12:00 PM

Hyderabad: 6:24 AM - 12:00 PM

Bengaluru: 6:30 AM -12:00 PM

Chandigarh: 6:21 AM - 12:00 PM