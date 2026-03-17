Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: When are schools closed for Eid in India – 20 or 21 March? Check here

Eid-ul-Fitr, or the “festival of breaking the fast”, is celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm by Muslims worldwide. This Eid, also referred to as Meethi Eid, is celebrated at the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, signifying the completion of Roza. It is observed with prayers, feasts, and celebrations.

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When will schools be closed for Eid-ul-Fitr in India? Eid-ul-Fitr is a national holiday, and therefore, schools, colleges and offices will remain closed for the festival. However, the exact date of the Eid festival has not been set yet.

Most schools and colleges in India are expected to remain closed on Saturday, March 21, for Eid-ul-Fitr. However, in some regions or school calendars, the holiday has been marked for Friday or Saturday, March 20 or March 21.

This is because the exact Eid date depends on moon sighting.

Why can the Eid holiday change? Eid-ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which heavily depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr will only be confirmed after the crescent moon is sighted at the end of Ramadan.

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Schools will also finalise their Eid holiday closer to the festival. Parents are advised to check the school schedule for updated holidays.

Other school holidays in March Ram Navami – March 26

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Moon sighting date in India Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, usually extends for 29 to 30 days, and the celebrations culminate with Eid festivities. This year, Eid celebrations will correspond to 1 Shawwal 1447, according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid ul-Fitr celebration date varies from region to region as it depends on moon sighting. The Shawwal crescent moon is expected to be seen in India on 20 March at 6:45 PM IST.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Chand Raat The day the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted, it is celebrated as ‘chand raat’. This day marks the conclusion of Ramadan and is followed by Eid celebrations.

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It is most likely that Eid will be celebrated on 21 March this year, but the sighting of the Shawwal crescent will determine the exact date of the festival.

There still remains a possibility of the Eid festival holiday falling on Friday, 20 March, following moon sighting.

Expected Eid date: Friday, 20 March or Saturday, 21 March 2026 (subject to Shawwal crescent sighting)

How to confirm the final Eid date? India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

According to the UAE's International Astronomical Centre, the crescent moon marking the last day of Ramadan will be sighted in Gulf countries on 19 March. Thus, West Asia may celebrate Eid on 20 March.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia Most Gulf countries celebrate the festival a day before India and other West Asian nations celebrate.

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In Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, the festival celebrations will likely take place on 20 March, Friday.

Key rituals of Eid Devotees begin their day by offering morning prayers (Salat al-Eid).

On this day, they offer Zakat al-Fitr (charity) to the needy, wear new clothes, feast with family, share sweets, visit loved ones and exchange gifts and Eidi (money), and greetings.