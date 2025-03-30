Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak: Check out 10+ Ghibli images for Eid celebration

As Muslim devotees around the world prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr after a month-long Ramadan fasting, Ghibli-style pictures of the celebrations of Iftar, Eid and Eid wishes have taken the Internet by storm.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of the holy period of Ramadan. During Ramadan, devotees fast from dawn till dusk every day, calling it Roza to the almighty in search of peace, prosperity, and growth.

Check out Eid Ghibli images here:

Ghibli-styled Eid wishes

Ghibli-styled Eid wishes

Ghibli-styled Eid wishes

Iftar party at office

Eid celebrations

Child receiving Eidi

Spread for Eid celebration

Eid celebrations

Eid spread by Ghibli

Eid celebrations

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in India? In India, the holiest period for Muslims, Ramadan 2025, started on Sunday, March 2, after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1. While in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier, on March 1.

The date for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will depend on when the moon is spotted in India. If the crescent moon is sighted on 30 March 2025, then Muslims across the nation will mark it as the commencement of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31.

According to the customs of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri, the official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted. If the moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on 1 April 2025.

What is this Ghibli trend? Studio Ghibli-style images are the latest obsession of internet users. The feature has been rolled out by ChatGPT. Using the AI tool, users can turn their imagination into visual art with the Text to Image feature. Users need to input text and let Ghibli Diffusion transform their images into art, almost resembling Studio Ghibli's unique style.

OpenAI appears to be rolling out ChatGPT’s built-in image generation feature to free users, though there’s no official confirmation yet. Tests on several free accounts show the feature is working smoothly.